Robert Leon Johnson Jr., 57, of New Albany, has been a resident of West Meade Place in Nashville, TN since May of 2018. He passed away peacefully at 8AM on Sunday, August 14, 2022. We are forever grateful for the care he received at West Meade Place and St. Thomas West Hospital.
Services honoring the life of Robert will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 4PM in the sanctuary of New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Visitation will be from 2PM until time of service. A private burial will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis, TN, alongside his father. Services will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Robert was born February 13, 1965, in Owensboro, KY, the son of Roma E. Johnson Hickman and the late Robert Leon Johnson Sr. He was the youngest of three sons. After graduating from Overton High School in Memphis, TN, Robert earned a degree in computer technology and traveled nationwide working in this field. After his health began to fail, he worked as an insurance agency manager in Tupelo, MS.
Robert is a devout Christian and has always been an avid student of the Bible. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church of Memphis before moving to Mississippi where he joined Plantersville Baptist Church. He loved Lord and loved his church family. One of his favorite pastimes include music and often sang solo at his church. "Casting Crowns" has always been his favorite group
Robert was a considerate, loving son and brother, he is loved beyond measure by all his family and many friends.
Robert has always been known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his compassionate spirit and his willingness to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Roma E. Hickman (Authur), two brothers, Justin K. Goodman and Barry K. Goodman, two aunts, LaRita Roe (Kenny), Eva Jean Crunk, one uncle, Melvin L. Crafton (Linda) and a host of many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Marina Crafton Booth, Leo Crafton, his step-grandfather, Wayne R. Booth, Leo Crafton, one nephew, Brian K. Goodman, one uncle, Owen Crunk and cousin, Bradley Crunk.
Lola Imogene Medlin Wingo, 72, passed away on August 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County after an extended illness. Imogene was born in Union County to Lesley and Era Treadaway Medlin on March 20, 1950. Imogene was a lifelong resident of Union County. She went to Ingomar Attendance Center. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She married Robert Wingo on August 28, 1965.
She is survived by one son, Bob Wingo of New Albany; one daughter, Lisa Downs (Benjie) of New Albany; two grandsons, Noah and Zane; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Imogene was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; her parents; one daughter, Kathy Wingo; one son, Daniel Wingo; and two sisters, Louise Green and Betty Sanders.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Downs, Mickey Floyd, Junior Sanders, James Stout, Sam Taylor and Waymon Treadaway.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
ETTA/WEST UNION -- RJ Butler, INFANT SON OF ROBERT AND KAYLA BUTLER, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at North MS Womens Hospital in Tupelo. Services will be on August 17, 2022, at 11 am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be at 10:30 am until service times ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO 109 Rankin Extd, Midtown Tupelo, MS. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been selected to serve the Butler/McDonald families. associatedfuneral.com.
HURRICANE --Ruby Jeaul Goggans, 90, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1PM at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, August 22nd 11:30PM until service time at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.