Robert Leon Johnson Jr., 57, of New Albany, has been a resident of West Meade Place in Nashville, TN since May of 2018. He passed away peacefully at 8AM on Sunday, August 14, 2022. We are forever grateful for the care he received at West Meade Place and St. Thomas West Hospital.

