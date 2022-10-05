Jackie G. "Jack" Vanzant, 82, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. Services honoring the life of Jack will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

