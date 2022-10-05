Jackie G. "Jack" Vanzant, 82, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. Services honoring the life of Jack will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born February 17, 1940, in Hickory Flat, he was the son of the late Jesse and Geraldene Jones Vanzant. He was a graduate of the Hickory Flat public school system and moved to Memphis, TN and was employed as a refreshment salesman for Custom Food Services before returning to Hickory Flat in 2017.
A Christian, Jack will be remembered as a hard worker and provider for his family. He was always known for his witty personality, his love for wrestling, Nascar, camping and his "picking and grinning" sessions of country western music with friends.
Visitation for Jack will be Wednesday, September 28 from 12Noon until time of service at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Survivors include one daughter, Malisa Frischmann (Pete) of Hickory Flat, one brother, Johnny Vanzant of Naples, Fl, one grandson, Kevin Frischmann and one aunt, Quay Wester and his special canine companion of 13 years, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy J. Carlson Vanzant
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsand cremations.com
James Estes "Friday" Curry passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Eupora, MS on December 10, 1927, to Gayosa and Kate Curry. After growing up in Webster County, MS, James moved to New Albany in 1945 and began his long career with South Central Bell Telephone Company. James served in the United States Army with active service in the Korean War. During this time he was awarded a Bronze Star and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He and his family enjoyed reunions with fellow members of his unit and their families for more than fifty years after their return home. He was a long time member of the American Legion, Post 0072 in New Albany.
In New Albany he met and married Imogene Herod. They were blessed with a marriage of 55 years until her death in 2004. Best known as "Friday" to all who knew him well, James was a loyal, good friend to many. He will be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, and love for the Lord and his family. As a member of New Albany Presbyterian church for many years, he served the church in many capacities, and remains an Elder Emeritus.
In his later years, James, married Nita Hamric. They enjoyed 13 years of marriage until her death in 2021. James and Nita were known at Traceway Retirement Community as a fun-loving couple, always looking for ways to make others laugh or serve someone in need.
James is survived by his daughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband Tim, of Columbiana, AL; son, Jim Curry, of New Albany, MS; stepson, Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; and Leigh Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Grace Mancil, Sarah Sena, Travis Lacy, Erik Hofmeister, Patrick Hofmeister, Margaret Curry, and Suzanne Curry. He also loved watching and laughing with his 12 great-children and was looking forward to the birth of his 13th. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Malone, of Starkville, MS, and long-time friend and caregiver, Melinda Frison. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lou Ann Curry.
Services will be Wednesday, October 5, at New Albany Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 until 12:45. The service, officiated by Stephen Ewing, will begin at 1:00. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany.
Pallbearers will be John Barrett Mancil, Daniel Mancil, Jack Sena, Caleb Sena, Travis Lacy, Patrick Hofmeister and Erik Hofmeister.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Curry may be made to Hope Remembered, a ministry supporting missions and the spread of the gospel, dear to James because of the involvement of his grandchildren. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5, Fosters, AL 35463.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Isaac Bracero, 57, was united with Christ in Heaven on Wednesday, September 28,2022. He was born November 14, 1964 in Islip, New York to Alejandrina Franco Bracero and the late Isaac Bracero. He was an operations manager for Wal- Mart Distribution Center and a retired service member of the United States Navy.
He loved his family. He was a leader, a doer and took care of people, especially his family. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved his church and work families. He enjoyed the outdoors, from cookouts with his family and friends, to playing golf, which he enjoyed teaching to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed all sports, specifically Alabama football, New York Giants football, New York Yankees baseball, and New York Ranger hockey. He was a very loved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m, funeral service at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo with Pastor David MacKain officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia Bracero; his birth mother, Alejandrina Bracero; four sons, Nicholas Bracero (Ariel), Wesley Bracero (Brittany), Dillon Bracero and Jarod Bracero; sisters, Yolanda Bracero, Carmen Carroll (Francis), Maria Nicol and Mary Lanzarone (Bob); a brother, Joseph Cruz (Sue); and grandchildren: Colby Bracero, Easton Rohling, Carter Bracero, Brody Bracero, Brennen Bracero, and Averie Bracero.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, a sister, Milagros Bracero, and his foster parents, Emilio and Nadia Cruz, whom he called mom and dad, who raised and loved him.
