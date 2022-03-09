PONTOTOC/ UNION COUNTIES --Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, 15 MONTHS, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1PM at Grace Pointe Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on 12PM until 1PM at Grace Pointe Church. Burial will follow at Wallerville Cemetery.
William "Brian" Rutledge, 53, resident of the Etta community, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Memorial Service for Mr. Rutledge will be announced at a later date.
Born June 13, 1968 in Union County to the late Will and Martha Sue Potts Rutledge, he was a graduate of West Union High School and later became a truck driver for Swift Trucking and Big M.
A man with a large personality, Mr. Rutledge will be remembered for his cooking skills, and sharing time with family and friends. He always enjoyed his trips to the beach and would do anything for a Whataburger and Starbucks.
Those left to cherish his memories include three brothers, Terry Potts (Cindy), Doug Rutledge (Christy) both of Etta and Brandon Rutledge of Tupelo, a host of nieces and nephews and his special canine companion "Arrowhead".
Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his life partner, Paul.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rutledge Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Peacefully and surrounded by her family, our mother, Jo Ann Glidewell, 93, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home in New Albany, MS. She was born November 5, 1928 to Lester and Frances McMillen. She was a long-time member of Keownville Baptist Church.
Lovingly known as "Mama Jo," she spent most of her time in the kitchen where she created delicious meals to share with her friends and family. She was famous for her Christmas sugar cookies and her delicious chicken and dressing. She was a young entrepreneur in the food industry, owning her first restaurant called JoAnn's in downtown Aurora, Ill. After relocating to Mississippi later in life she became the cafeteria manager at New Albany High School, where she enjoyed serving the students and teachers for many years until her final retirement in 2000.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Bauer (Jerry), Kay Chism (Curtis); one step-daughter Frankie Tutor (Pat); one sister Dorothy Plant (Wayne); her twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and twelve great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 20 years Bill Glidewell; her two beloved daughters JoLynn Lampley and JoNell Casey; two sisters, Mary Leggett and Ruth Wicks and one brother, James McMillen.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jason Bauer, Cameron Akers, Loden Bolen, Luke Bolen, Jackson Hill, and Jeb Bolen.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Marvin "Charlie Brown" Grose age 57, resident of Etta MS, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto County.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Grose will be 6pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Grose was born July 27, 1964, in New Albany MS, to Sharon Grose of Etta and the late Jerry Grose. He received his education from the West Union public school district and was employed in the logging industry with Pulpwood Charlie Logging until his retirement.
A Christian, Mr. Grose was a kindhearted and independent man with an outgoing personality. He was an artist who enjoyed making jewelry from the rocks he collected. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and rock and roll music.
Visitation will be 4pm until 6pm Tuesday at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care in New Albany.
In addition to his mother, survivors include one son Tyler Grose of Pontotoc, one grandson Dayton Grose of Pontotoc, three sisters Karen Foreman, Windy "Baby Sister" Gullick (James) both of Etta, Connie Foreman (Steve) of Thaxton, one half-sister Christy Grose (Daniel) of Illinois and a host nieces and nephews.
He was also proceeded in death by his grandparents, one nephew Bobby Gene Foreman and one cousin, Dalton Bullard.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Grose Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Martha Phyllis Wilson, 71, passed away peacefully February 25, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A memorial service for Ms. Wilson will be planned for a later date.
Ms. Wilson was born May 19, 1950 in Memphis, TN, to the late Fredrick and Martha Celene Kee Gabriel. She was a graduate of Whitehaven Public School System and also a graduate of Southwest Tennessee Community College with an Accounting Degree. Ms. Wilson worked at the Southern College of Optometry from 1975 until 2003 as a financial aide counselor as long as her health permitted.
A Christian, Ms. Wilson was a faithful member of Ashland Church Of Christ and lived her life according to the teachings of the Bible. She will always be remembered as the lady that "handed out bouncy balls with smiley faces"and found much pleasure in doing this to make people smile. Ms. Wilson was known to care about everyone. Not only did she raise her children but also her children's friends were very familiar faces in her home.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Dawn Quillian (Paton) of Ashland, one son, James "Andy" Wilson of Ashland, one brother, James "Gabe" Gabriel of Greer, SC, four grandchildren, River Phillips (Kayla), Destiny Phillips, Bailey Eubanks (Emily) and Aidan Eubanks, two great grandchildren, AddAlee "Addie" and Kash, her special feline "Monkey" and a host of nieces and nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Wilson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
"And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief"
Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, 15 months, was taken into heaven on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Funeral Services cherishing the life of Harper will be at 1 PM Thursday, March 3 at Grace Pointe Church with Bro. Mark Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Wallerville Cemetery in Union County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Harper was born November 2, 2020 in New Albany, and is the daughter of Hunter and Selena Daniel McLean. Her life was full of love, laughter, curiosity and learning. She was a bundle of energy who enjoyed the outdoors, eating Cheetos, playing with her brothers and sisters and never departing from her favorite blanket.
Harper lived every minute of her brief time with us to the fullest. Her laughing eyes, contagious smile and sweet, sweet spirit will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 3 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at Grace Pointe Church
In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by a sister, Paisley Daniel, three brothers, Harlow and Harbor McLean and Acyson Daniel, grandparents, Richard & Mary Putt of Saltillo, John D. McLean of Ripley, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special turtle, "Franklin".
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the McLean family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Billy Joe Garner, 66, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, peacefully at his residence in New Albany. He was born in Union County to the late Archie Norwood and Rosie M. Garner. Billy attended New Albany Schools. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School with the class of 1974. He worked several factory jobs in and around the New Albany area. His final job was at Piper Impact in 2007, where he had a work accident which left him severely disabled.
Billy Joe was a faithful and dedicated member of the Highway 178 Church of Christ, where he worked for the Lord until his work accident. He enjoyed and took the work of the Lord serious. He was glad to evangelize, baptize, teach, lead song service, and work with the Brothers doing whatever needed to be done. Several years ago, his membership was placed at New Albany Church of Christ.
Billy met and married the love of his life, Benita. They were married 42 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Benita Garner of New Albany, MS, daughter Kenesha Sweezer of New Albany, MS, son Dale McAlister of Colorado Springs, CO, and the late Keontae Golden, sister Jamie Blake of Racine, WI, brother Aree (Onie) Pulliam of San Antonio, TX, brother in laws: Ricky (Debra) Golden of Atlanta, GA, Elvin Golden of Racine, WI, and Eddie (Tomeka) Golden of New Albany, MS; sister-in-law Rosie (Raczynski) Graham of Georgia; and a host of grandchildren that cheered his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Keontae Golden, sister Lucie Ann Garner and his twin sister Betty J. Garner, brothers Henry Garner, James Garner, and Charles Garner.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at New Albany Church of Christ. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Albany Church of Christ. Face masks required. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.