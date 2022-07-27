Wanda Manning Coleman passed from this earthly life to her eternal home on July 17th, 2022, one day shy of her 76th birthday. She fought fiercely for 7 months, until her last days against a rare aggressive cancer, until the Lord and His angels welcomed her home. She leaves behind two heartbroken daughters, Mindy and Shelli who are all that they are and all they ever will be much to the credit of her insurmountable love and support.
Wanda is a 1964 graduate of Hernando High School and worked for the State of MS with Vocational Rehabilitation for over 25 years until her retirement on June 30th, 2002. Her most important achievement, however, and greatest source of pride and joy was the loving care of her children and grandchildren. After raising 2 daughters, she helped care for two of her now grown grandchildren, and after retirement and even into the beginning of her illness, was a fulltime caregiver to her youngest grandchildren.
Wanda was a firm believer in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and a faithful prayer warrior for all of her family, her friends and her country. She could be found in the mornings with her bible, studying God's Word and praying over scripture. Even in her illness, on her worst of days, she continually prayed over the sufferings of others and reminded her girls to do the same. She was a patriot to the end, fighting for her nation through prayer, the internet, and countless emails.
Wanda loved to cook and shared the gift of happiness through her baking talents. She loved eating cakes and pies, as much as she loved baking them, though her tiny frame did not even hint at the enormity of her sweet tooth. Her eldest grandson, Earle shared this love of sweets in his childhood, and carries her sense of humor with him into adulthood. The tradition continues on through her youngest grandson, Coleson, who possesses an amazing physical resemblance to "Mama Lu" and has her beautiful blue eyes that sparkle with delight, even at the thought of a sweet treat. Wanda's talent for baking cakes grew into a small business, creating beautiful, delectable wedding cakes, several of which were featured in issues of Mississippi Magazine. When a debilitating diagnosis of degenerative scoliosis, ended her baking career much too soon, she continued to bake for family, friends and those in need up until the last weeks of her life. She was no stranger to pain, being told in 2001 she would be paralyzed from the degenerative spinal disease, never to walk again. While a neurosurgeon in Memphis, TN insisted she was not a surgical candidate, she battled through insurance regulations, seemingly impossible location and travel issues and found Dr. LaGrone in Amarillo, TX who would perform 2 surgeries in 2002 and 2006 to completely rebuild her spine. Her family is eternally grateful for her stubborn will and to Dr. LaGrone, for the productive, quality life she was able to live for many more years. This battle, no doubt, helped to prepare her and her family for the road ahead, facing the most frightening diagnosis of all, cancer.
Wanda possessed a quick wit, the gift of humor and a level of sarcasm, rivaled by few, that not only sustained her in the worst of times, but was also a source of much entertainment and laughter to those who knew and loved her. While she took little time for herself, when she did, if she wasn't enjoying baking a lemon pie, you might find her watching back-to-back episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger. This led to an appreciation of Chuck Norris and most especially Chuck Norris jokes. Chuck Norris and Superman once agreed to a fight. The loser had to wear their underwear on the outside of their pants.... hysterical laughter follows. Wanda's infectious laugh and big smile would spread all over her face to big, beautiful, blue eyes that danced as she threw her head back, which she so often did over funny little insignificant things, especially those that her grandchildren would do and say. Well known are the funny looks and faces shared between Mama Lu and each of her 2 granddaughters, though, perhaps known only to those closest to her, Wanda at heart, was a free spirit, at times quite mischievous. These, she passed on to her eldest granddaughter, Emery, while the stubbornness that gave her perseverance through many battles, is a trait readily seen in youngest Granddaughter, Izzy, along with a joyful laugh. Her only Great grandson, Waylon, she has loved dearly from a distance, and it seems he possesses a bit of her fighting spirit, which he carries into a 4th generation. What an impact, Mama Lu has made on all her grandchildren's lives.
Wanda was proceeded in death by loving parents, Earl and Floy Manning. She is survived by two daughters, Mindy White Jenkins (Glen) and Dr. Shelli Coleman-Dodd (Will), four grandchildren, Emery Lu Causey (Travis), William Earle Jenkins, William Coleson Dodd, Isabella Reese Dodd, one great grandchild, Thomas Waylon Barnett, a sister Bonnie Manning Reid (Charles), two nieces, Amy Bishop (Donny), Jennifer Jones (David), and great niece and nephew, Maddie and Sam Jones.
The family would like to acknowledge the special ladies of Wanda's Sunday School class for their love and support throughout her illness, Sanctuary Hospice for the excellent care and support provided during her final time, and Baptist Cancer Center, not only as her resource of treatment, but for the encouragement extended by all staff, Dr. Clyde Jones and Kim Hardin, NP during her brave battle.
Jessica Dawn Ledbetter, 37, resident of Myrtle, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near Cairo, MS on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Jessica will be at 4 PM Sunday, July 24 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery.
Jessica was born July 29, 1984 in Union County and is the daughter of Rhonda Richardson Owens (Jack) of Ecru. She received her education from W.P. Daniel High School and was employed in the furniture industry for most of her life.
A Christian, Jessica can be characterized by many words, honest, loving, stubborn, thoughtful, caring and trusting. She will be remembered for her good cooking, her servant's heart, love of hugging and her "go get her" attitude.
A loving daughter, mother, sister and friend, Jessica will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 4 PM Sunday, July 24 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In addition to her mother, memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Hailey Wicker, one son, Peyton Wicker, two bonus sons, Brayden and Carson Lewis, two brothers, Robert Richardson (Allison) of Ecru and Joshua Decanter (Haley) of Ingomar, grandparents, Shirley Huffstickler, Calvin Huffstickler and Walter Ford, two nephews, Jase and Rivers Richardson and a special companion, Steven Lewis.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Decanter.
The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jessica's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
A true Southern gentleman whose memory will be lovingly treasured by family and many friends, Michael David "Mike" Carroll, 66, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 PM Sunday, July 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery with Bro. Joe McIntyre officiating.
Mike was born June 29, 1956 in New Albany and is the son of Betty Ruth Sharp Carroll of Ashland and the late Lee Fred Carroll. He was a graduate of Gray Academy in Ashland and continued his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi. Mike was a valued employee with Delta Airlines from 1986 to 2020, retiring after 34 years of service. Committed to his career, his travels took him all over the world which included China, Italy, Paris, Germany and India to name a few. Mike began collecting pearls while traveling and, encouraged by his mother, would eventually open Mike's Family Jewels in Ashland.
Based with Delta Airlines in Michigan, Mike would meet Tim Satterfield in 1999 and the two would marry February 9, 2015. With a lot of convincing, Mike and Tim would open Ciao Chow in Ashland 11 years ago and eventually move the restaurant to their current location in New Albany.
A 3rd Degree Mason and Ashland Town Alderman from 2013 to 2017, Mike was always looking out for the best interest of not just the people that he served, but for the community in general.
To know Mike is to have laughed with or to have shared a kind word, whether a close friend or stranger. Being humbly social was a special gift upon which Mike was bestowed; those around him were drawn to his infectious and ebullient personality.
Mike's sense of humor was second to none and he was compassionate as he was funny. He represented the good that we all need in our everyday lives and was one of a select few who could actually rise to meet challenges with a smile.
A loving son, husband, brother, uncle and friend, Mike leaves behind many memories to be cherished by his family and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again.
"Do not be anxious, for I am your God...I will really hold on to you with my right hand of righteousness" - Isaiah 41:10
Visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Sunday, July 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by his husband, Tim Satterfield of Ashland, one brother, Mitch Carroll (Carolyn) of Ashland, four nieces, Dealana, Leah, Angela and Melinda, two nephews, Adrain and Mitch, Jr. and two loyal canine companions, "Corky" and "Max".
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie L. Carroll.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mike's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lola Olivia Robinson Malone, 57, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022 at her residence.
Services celebrating the life of Lola will be at 12 noon Saturday, July 23 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Lola was born August 2, 1964, the daughter of the late Finices and Loma Jean Robinson and received her education in the Wheeler Public School System. She was a valued employee as a quality inspector in the furniture industry for 25 years.
A Christian, Lola will be remembered for her positivity, her outgoing and fun spirit, the love of her much adored grandchildren and her "pickiness" for eating out. Collecting rocks, tending to flowers, decorating for Halloween, frequenting yard sales and helping to raise squirrels, birds and other animals were favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Sidney Mitch Malone, one daughter, Nicole Robinson of Houston, two sons, Jason Malone (Brandy) of Ingomar and Lee Robinson of Knoxville, TN, a sister, Linda Johnson of New Albany, four grandchildren, Matthew Lewis, Eli and Serenity Sky Robinson and Lyric Malone, a special "sister" and caregiver, Brenda Waldon and her canine companion, "Teddy".
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Harpe and a brother, Lynn Robinson.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Malone family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
