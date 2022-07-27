Purchase Access

Wanda Manning Coleman passed from this earthly life to her eternal home on July 17th, 2022, one day shy of her 76th birthday. She fought fiercely for 7 months, until her last days against a rare aggressive cancer, until the Lord and His angels welcomed her home. She leaves behind two heartbroken daughters, Mindy and Shelli who are all that they are and all they ever will be much to the credit of her insurmountable love and support.

