William Dwight Moody, 77, passed away on January 08, 2022, at Baptist Memorial in New Albany.
Sidney Ray Priest, 85, of Blue Springs, MS died January 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 21,1936 to Joe and Lorna Newell Priest in Troy, Mississippi. He attended Itawamba Community College, graduated from Delta State Teachers College and received his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church where he served as deacon and taught Sunday school for many years.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Imogene, son Stan Priest (Kamace) of Vicksburg, MS, daughter Jenifer Roberts (Kenny), of Ingomar, MS, brother Dan Priest of Lafayette, GA, sister Janet Denton of Troy, MS, and grandchildren Chelsa Hill (Lance), Sydney Roberts and Luke Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ken Priest, and brother Perry Priest.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at United Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Ellistown Baptist Church Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 am with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Arnold, Larry Coker, David Dill, Clyde Dyson, John Epting, Eddie Humphreys, Mike Moore Bennie Roberts and Bobby Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Parks domino group.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Byron Scott Baker, 64, resident of New Albany passed away peacefully January 7, 2022 at Magnolia Place in Union County.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Baker will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Baker was born August 13, 1957 in Marietta, GA to the late Harlan and Billie Logan Baker. He attended W.P. Daniel High School and was employed in the construction industry until his retirement.
A Christian and proud United States Army Veteran, Mr. Baker shared his love of blues music by playing the guitar and harmonica. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and will be remembered as a loving uncle who shared quality time with his nieces, nephews and his granddaughter, who held a special place in his heart.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Annice Bobo Baker, one daughter, Scotti Miles (Adrian) of Nesbit, one sister, Kim Baker-Bolding (Mike) of Cape Coral, FL, one brother, Steve Baker (Shari) of Overland Park, KS, one grandaughter, Landri Miles of Nesbit, Ms, four nieces, Emily, Jennifer, Christa, and Shelbi, three nephews, Tommy, Stephan, and Tyler
James Randle Taylor, 53, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, January 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Taylor will be at 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with David Blaylock and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery
Mr. Taylor was born on August 2, 1968 in Pontotoc, the son of the late James Paul and Sarah Ann Willard Taylor, Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the Myrtle public school system and was a valued employee for many years with Tupelo Fiber in the poly foam department.
A Christian and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Taylor will be remembered for his love of gospel music and church event. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included riding horses and fishing and will be missed by those who knew and loved him/
Visitation will be from 11AM until 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 t New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sisters, Dinnah Taylor Coleman (Michael) of Pontotoc and Hollie Taylor of New Albany, two nieces and eight nephews.
On January 10, 2022, Robert Everett Evans Jr, age 81 took a detour from a planned vacation to his beloved southern escape of Key West to a more heavenly northern destination. Let's hope the stone crab and gin and tonics are abundant.
Bob was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1940 and according to his tales of personal achievement, accomplished many feats. He worked side by side with Jack Crystal at WELO Radio Station, supplied the Tupelo football team with the most perfectly chilled water during time outs and could handle a tire tool with Elvis as good as the next guy.
During the Battle of Oxford, MS, the Tupelo National Guard unit's most skilled potato peeler was called to active duty. If you had a chance to talk to Bob about this, you were engulfed in tales of escorting James Meredith to class, scary moments when they gave him live ammunition when he didn't know how to load the rifle and cold shower trucks. Although he complained about roughing it in the hills, he could sit and talk with you for hours about his claim to fame.
Back in Tupelo, Bob held the position of maintenance supervisor at the local radio station (the title he gave himself instead of "janitor") until he left for college. After a short stint at the University of Southern Mississippi, he received a free ride to Winona from his father who found out he had been present at Pat O'Briens in New Orleans more than he had been in the classroom. He was put to work at his father's radio station (WONA) as the understudy of the infamous Bob Chisolm. This was the beginning of a career as a natural salesman, political campaign guru and proclaimed professional dart thrower.
In 1978, Bob became the proud owner of his own radio station and spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to B100 and the community that it served. Grenada became his home where he raised his four children, Rett Evans (Deloris), Waring Evans, Marah Evans Bennett (Kent) and Mason Evans. They were taught from birth to appreciate the business and the people who supported it. This will surely be instilled in his grandchildren also, Grace Evans, Braxton Bennett, Audie Evans and Hayes Bennett.
If you asked Bob for his secret to long life and good looks, he would always say, "clean living, good food and great scotch." Keeping with his theme of life and value of true friendship, his wife Tammy Loden Evans and the family will honor him with a gathering at their home, in the Glenbrook Subdivision at 36 Rayanna Court, on Friday, January 14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a message from Reverend Kevin Jackson at 4:30 p.m. Condolences will be felt by shared stories of love and humor.
On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Emma Belle Vinson Vance, 94, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Vance was held at 11 AM Saturday, January 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial followed in Enterprise Cemetery.
Mrs. Vance was born on November 20, 1927 in Lafayette County, MS, the daughter of the late Adam Vinson and Carrie Belle Baker. She was a graduate of the Macedonia Public School System and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant for Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County for thirty years.
A member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mrs. Vance was a 50 year member of of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered for her love of crossword puzzles , find a word puzzles and the many talents she had with her hands that included quilting, sewing and crocheting.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by two children, Mark Vance of Myrtle and Judy Duvall of Blue Springs, one sister, Lillian Bishop of Sycamore, Il, six grandchildren, Michael Duvall (Sandra), Paul Duvall (Angie), Shane Vance (Kim), Shawn Vance, Jodi Vance and Melinda Holland. six great grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Vance, two sons, Tony Vance and Paul Lynn Vance, one sister, Ruth Hill and seven brothers, Hullette, E.J., Cletis, Eugene, Quinton, Clinton and Vance.
K. Edward Byrd departed this earthly life for his heavenly home on January 10, 2022. He blessed us with his presence for 92 years. Ed was born to Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd on November 11, 1929.
He was a graduate of Mississippi State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering.
He began his professional career as a structural engineer in Jackson, MS at City Steel Co. A few years later he formed a construction company, Fairlin, specializing in commercial buildings. He moved to Tupelo, MS in 1978 where he founded Byrd Consultant Company and Byrd Detailing Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd, a sister Bethany Overton, and wife Meda Caraway Byrd.
He is survived by his wife Stella Edward Byrd, five children, Karl Byrd (Nancey), Rachel Byrd, Sarah Bowers (Bill), Mary Hursch (Aubrey) and Meda Lindley (Mark). Son in law Mark Edwards (Sonya) and Gabriel Benetez.
He loved his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned to be held at the First Baptist Church New Albany, MS on 1/29/2022 at 2pm with Reverend Tom Sumrall and Reverend Andrew Chesteen officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the benevolent fund at the First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS.
David Anthony Rasberry, 81, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, while surrounded by his family, went to his heavenly home. He was born October 23, 1940 to Clarence Rasberry and Virginia Fleeyner in Princeton, Indiana. He attended Gardner High School in Laurel and graduated high school in Ellisville, Mississippi. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He grew up in Laurel, MS where he met and married the love of his life, Diane Tindall, in 1957 and together they built a life, home, and family in New Albany. Mr. Rasberry was a truck/auto mechanic and was co-owner and operator of DC Service Center in New Albany, MS. He enjoyed motorcycles, woodworking, and as a member of the NRA, he was an avid gun supporter, but above all else, he loved and adored his grandchildren. He leaves an empty spot that will be hard to fill. His family and friends will miss him greatly. He was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.
A visitation for Mr. Rasberry will be on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 3:00pm, with Bro. Randy Buse officiating. Both will take place at United Funeral Service. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Rasberry, one daughter DeeDee Rasberry Files (Donald), one son, Codie Tindall Rasberry (Linda); five grandchildren, Anthony Rasberry, Jonde Hood, Dustin Rasberry, Jeremy Files, and Hilliary Rasberry; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Brittani, Bethani, Mavryck, Hawkyns, Lexi, Jayni, Silas, Sydney, Jasper, Owen, Jax, Davis, Ronin, Tank, and Lux.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Skipper and Stevie; and one great-grandson, Jagger Zinzer.
Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin, 61, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 22, 1960 in Jackson, MS to Wayne T. VanLandingham and Bobbie E. Albin VanLandingham. She was a receptionist and secretary for North MS Medical Center Radiology Department. She enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements and reading; but what she loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Rickey Hamblin; a son, Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr; a daughter, Jessica T. Simpson (Matthew); three sisters, Diann V. Brown, Debbie V. Presley (Andy), and Allison VanLandingham; a brother, Wayne A. "Benjy" VanLandingham (Margaret); and three grandchildren, Sarah, Mackenzie, and John Taylor Simpson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Bill Brown.
