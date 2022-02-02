Peggy Lois Hill Patterson, 91, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at McKales Residential Living Center in New Albany.
A Service of Remembrance for Ms. Patterson will be at 11 AM Thursday, January 27 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 370 and W. Bankhead. Rev. Bill Everett will officiate and her son, Steve Patterson will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in New Albany City Cemetery.
Ms. Patterson was born April 30, 1930 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Jesse Marion and Kate McKowan Hill. A Christian, Ms. Patterson was a resident of Florence, AL for a number of years where she served as a hospital receptionist before retiring and returning to New Albany. She will be remembered by many as a stunningly beautiful woman with a big smile and a happy heart.
Ms. Patterson loved gardening and took much pride in her appearance while attending social clubs and tea parties. Throughout her life she remained focused on her family and never hesitated to defend or brag on the ones she loved.
Visitation will be 30 minutes before the Service of Remembrance at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ms. Patterson is survived by her son, Steven A. Patterson (Deborah) of New Albany and Como, MS, a sister, Exie Hale of Byhalia, two grandchildren, Beau Patterson of Ola, AR and John Calvin Patterson (Kate) of Como and a great grandson, Carlisle Patterson of Como.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alan Patterson.
The family request that memorials be directed to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine PL, French Camp, MS 39745 or to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 Hwy 15 south, New Albany, MS 38652
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Patterson family at nafuneralsandcremations.
Donnie Brownlee Sanders, 78, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born September 14, 1943 in Union County, MS to Everett Brownlee and Lee Ellis Dodds Brownlee. She was a retired credit union manager for FAA Credit Union. She enjoyed camping and boating; and had taught many people how to water ski over the years. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Grant "R.G." Sanders; two sons, Bradley Walker Arnold and Layne Scott Garth (Cheryl); a daughter, Michelle Garth; three step-children: Tina Moses, Todd Sanders and Scarlett Sanders; two brothers, Robert Brownlee and Johnny Brownlee; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ernesteen Thomas and Imogene Jennings; and a brother, Everett Ray Brownlee.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Ellis Lee Willis, 67, long time resident of Hickory Flat, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 14, 2022 following a brief illness.
The Family will hold A Celebration of Life for Mr. Willis at Beulah Baptist Church, January 29, 2022 at 2PM.
Mr. WIllis was born in Tyronzo, AR on November 26, 1952 to the late Dorthy Franklin and Ellis Lee Willard Sr. He was a graduate of Sharkey Issoquena Academy and was the owner and operator of Beaudrons Service Center in Myrtle.
A member of Beulah Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Willis was not a shy man when sharing his faith with people he knew and some he didn't. His love for the Lord was shown by his loving heart that left a beacon of light for all who had the privilege of meeting him. Mr. Willis will be remembered for reminding everyone to "Remember, the Lord loves you today" and quoting Romans 10:13 ,"Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."
The family is requesting a drive through visitation from 1PM until 1:30PM on January 29, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Church in Myrtle.
Those left to cherish his memories is his wife of 26 years Venissa Wilbanks Willard, two daughters, Glenda McCoullough (William) of Hernando and Shonda Williams (Edward) of Hickory Flat, one sister, Barbara Willard of Belzoni, MS, eleven grandchildren, and many other special family members and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Maurine Dickerson, Diane Franklin, Linda Gorman, Charlotte Langley and two brothers, Ray Woods and Billy Willard.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Willis to the Union County Humane Society, PO Box 116, New Albany, MS 38652.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Willis Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
William Edwin Jeter Sr passed away at the age of 85 on January 25th, 2022. William was born in Tippah County, Mississippi on March 22nd, 1936, the son of Walter Lorenza & Sarah Anne (Linebarger) Jeter. He was married for 62 years to Ruby Eloise Jeter prior to her passing. They moved from New Albany, MS, to Illinois in 1958. William served as the secretary and treasurer of the First Apostolic Church of Aurora under the Pastoral guidance of Rev. Billy Crane Coltharp. William was instrumental in pioneering the Sunday School Bus Ministry which focused on reaching out to children in the surrounding area, the impact of which can only be made known in Heaven.
After 42 years of service at Chicago Bridge and Iron, also known as Walker Process, he retired and relocated to Maryville, TN, in 1999, where he was a faithful member of the First Apostolic Church of Maryville, under the leadership of Rev. Kenneth Carpenter, and participated in many activities with his fellow "Trendsetters". To William, "retirement" meant becoming a Senior Partner of the family-owned, Maryville Alcoa Christian Supply Store, where he enjoyed serving the churches in the community and anyone who wandered through those doors.
William was affectionately known as "Grampie" or "Pops" to anyone who knew him - and to know him, was to love him dearly. He enjoyed fishing, participating in the church's softball league, all things Green Bay Packers, 'pickin' his guitar and tending to his annual garden. Grampie had uncanny accuracy playing washers or bocce ("bot-chi") ball and there was not as single broken thing under the sun that he could not "fix" with all of the unconventional materials at his disposal.
William is preceded in death by his wife Ruby, his parents Walter & Sarah Anne, sister Mary Joyce, and great-grandson, Danny-Ray Stanley Cooper. William is survived by his four children, Stanley Lee (Sheila), Claudia Sue (Robert), William Edwin "Skip" Jr (Donnita), Bobby Dale "Shorty" (Jacalyn), eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, sister Juanita (Bobby Dean) and brothers Jerl (Martha), Charles (Rosemary), and Randy (Teresa) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6pm-7pm on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at First Apostolic Church of Maryville, TN, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow officiated by Pastor Kenneth Carpenter. Private entombment service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Martha Gore , 87, passed away on January 27, 2022, at home in Elkhorn, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, WI.
David Michael McGill Jr., age 44, resident of New Albany died unexpectedly in Union County on Monday, January 24, 2022.
A Service on Remembrance for David will be at 3PM Sunday, January 30 in The Memory Chapel on New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Highway 30 and Bankhead. A visitation for family and friends will be one hour before services. Reverend Mark Bowers will officiate with remarks given by family and friends. Interment will be Private.
A native of Gulfport, MS, David was a Catholic and had been a resident of the New Albany area for the past five years.
An avid reader and a writer, David will be remembered for his love of golf and sports that included being a Yankee Baseball and an Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn McGill, his daughters, Madison McGill and Brooke McGill and his son, Christopher McGill, all of the home, his parents, David Michael McGill Sr. (Kacki) of Carthage, MS, his mother, Violet Gerald (Terry) of Terry, MS, a sister, Lisa Hilderbrand (T.R.) and brother, Steven McGill, both of Terry, MS and a number of much loved nieces and nephews.
The family request that memorials be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 ST JUDE PLACE Memphis, TN 38105.
The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McGill family at nafuneralsandcremation.com.