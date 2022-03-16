Joy Lavanda Brewer, 64, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Brewer will be 5 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mrs. Brewer was born March 3, 2022, in Pensacola, FL to the late Patrick and Lavanda Williams Egan. She received her education in the Escambia County School System and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life.
Whether she was enjoying a cup of coffee while keeping up with the ID channel or knitting and working on a cross word puzzle, Mrs. Brewer's fun nature and infectious personality will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be 3 PM until 5 PM, Wednesday March 9, 2022, at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Vinson Brewer, her daughter, Lauren Brewer(Layke Foster) , her mother in law, Mary Brewer, her sister, Mary Egan Lash, one brother, and her two grandchildren, Kyle Rooker and Jentri Foster.
She is also preceded in death by one sister.
Dr. Jesse Theo (J.T.) Davis, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Oxford, MS on March 8, 2022, surrounded by his large family. J.T. was born July 27, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary and Dr. J.T. Davis, Sr. He moved with his parents soon after to Corinth, MS, his father's hometown, and site of his father's medical practice.
J.T. grew up in Corinth and graduated from Corinth High School in 1955. He entered Ole Miss in the Fall of 1955 and graduated with a BA in 1959 and a BS in 1960. Dr. Davis received his MD in June 1963, from The University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson.
He completed his internship and residency programs at The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) under the guidance of Dr. James Hardy, a leader in transplant surgery. J.T. was part of Dr. Hardy's team that researched and developed breakthrough techniques for both lung and heart transplants.
Dr. Davis then followed in the footsteps of his father and moved to Cleveland, Ohio to complete a residency program in Thoracic Surgery and Cardiovascular Medicine at St. Vincent Charity Hospital. After completing his residency in Cleveland, he moved to Memphis, TN in 1970 to join the practice of Dr. Edward Garrett, Sr., a pioneer in cardiac surgery who performed the first coronary artery bypass procedure.
In 1987, Dr. Davis returned to Mississippi to begin the Oxford Hospital's (now Baptist Memorial) cardiovascular surgical program. After retiring from cardiac surgery, Dr. Davis continued to utilize his medical skills in wound care management, including hyperbaric treatment both in Memphis and North Mississippi hospitals. His patients and their healing were Dr. Davis's passion, and he claimed he could only truly help a patient with a "hands on" approach. He particularly enjoyed working with Pam Calvert and Laura Renfro, his "go-to" wound care nurses over the last several years.
Dr. Davis was a fellow in the American College of Surgeons and in the American College of Cardiology. He also held membership in numerous professional societies and co-authored many significant papers along with his colleagues, Dr. James Hardy, Dr. Benton Hilbun, Dr. H. Edward Garrett, Dr. Jerry Gooch, Dr. Patricio Ilabaca, among others.
J.T. was a familiar figure in the West skyboxes at Rebel football games, surrounded by as many grandchildren as he could squeeze in. He also loved watching Ole Miss basketball games seated down front in the Tad Pad wearing his bright yellow jacket. Baseball games were worked into his daily walks from his nearby home to campus and back. Combined days of Rebel sports and family members in tow were his happiest!
J.T. treasured his days as a Sigma Chi in Ole Miss's Eta Chapter and the fun reunions through the years as an alumnus. He took special joy by initiating three of his grandsons into Sigma Chi: two at Ole Miss (Andrew and Sam) and one at Birmingham Southern College (Logan).
Dr. Davis was a longtime member of Idlewild and Independent Presbyterian Churches in Memphis and more recently First Presbyterian and Oxford University United Methodist Churches in Oxford.
In June 1981, J.T. married Barbara Sloan Stribling of Jackson, MS, and more than doubled the size of his family. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of almost 41 years, his daughter, Robin Davis Wilson, of Atlanta, his sons, Richard Swaim Davis (Leighanne) of Birmingham, Alan Townsend Davis (Lauren) of New Orleans, daughter Sloan Stribling Hunter of Oxford, MS, Paige Stribling Recchia (Tony) of Greenwich, CT, and Wilson Stribling (Jennifer) of Madison, MS.
He leaves behind 18 beloved grandchildren: Andrew, Logan, Tricia, and Swaim Davis of Birmingham; Mary Ross and Davis Wilson of Atlanta; Colton, Peyton, and Parker Davis of New Orleans; Sam (Mary Shields) and Lilly Hunter of Oxford; Charlie, Miles, Wyatt, and Olivia Recchia of Greenwich, CT; Roger, Bennett, and Celia Stribling of Madison, MS, and one great granddaughter, Anne Stribling Hunter (Sam and Mary Shields).
He is also survived by his brother Dr. Bob Davis (Judy) and sister Sallie Dillingham, all of Corinth, MS.
He is predeceased by his parents J. T. Davis, Sr. and Mary Piatek Davis, daughter Susan Stribling Dehmer, brother-in-law Bruce Dillingham, Jr., and son-in-law Kevin Hunter.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to longtime household staff Wade Thompson and Jean Howell for their care of Dr. Davis and to those who so compassionately cared for him during his final battle with renal cell carcinoma—Willie Owens, Nicole Wilson, Nikki Santana, and the caring staff of Encompass Hospice.
Memorials to Dr. Davis may be made to Oxford University United Methodist Church, Oxford, MS or Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson, MS.
A memorial service for Dr. Davis will be held on March 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Oxford University United Methodist Church, Oxford, MS, followed by a visitation in the Atrium.
Inurnment in the Columbarium at Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson, MS will be held later this summer around J.T.'s birthday.
Sue Bruce Kirk, 87, entered the presence of her Savior at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany on March 9, 2022. She was born April 26, 1934, in Etta, MS to the late Winford and Ruth Bruce. She was from Etta, MS until she was 16, when she married Riley Cooper Kirk and moved to Potts Camp, MS/ Cornersville Community. She became a resident of New Albany in 2013.
She loved the Lord and enjoyed playing the piano. Ms. Sue, as she was fondly called by her daughter in law and sons in law, as well as her students, taught piano lessons from the time she was 16. She instilled the love of music in many students at West Union Attendance Center, Winborn Christian School, and her home. She was a faithful member of First Baptist New Albany and previously was a member of Cornersville Baptist, her home church was Philadelphia Baptist Church in Lafayette County. She enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, and playing the piano, however, most of all she loved her family.
Services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of New Albany, with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30 am till the start of the service, also at First Baptist. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery.
She is survived by four children; Bruce Kirk (Deborah) of Cornersville, Sandra Edwards (Kenneth) of Potts Camp, Phyllis Wait (Cris) of Etta, and Janet Tarrant (Joey) of New Albany, eight grandchildren; Derek Kirk, Brandon Kirk, Lindsey Yancey, Jody Edwards, Ben Wait, Luke Wait, Dr. Ellen Frazier, and Anna Tarrant and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Ruth Bruce, her husband's Riley Cooper Kirk and Ben Coffey, a brother, Winford Walter Bruce, a sister Juanita Bruce Messer, an infant son Randy Cooper Kirk, and an infant grandson Daniel Kirk Tarrant.
A special thanks to Dogwood Assisted Living for their love and support over the past seven years and NMMC Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Mrs. Sue Kirk.
David Ray Brownlee, 68, departed from this life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Texas after a long illness. He was born December 29, 1953 to Ray Brownlee and Marjorie Strawn Brownlee in New Albany, Mississippi. David graduated from Myrtle High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He spent four years active service as an aviation mechanic and two years reserves in the U. S. Navy. He completed several tours on an aircraft carrier and was honorably discharged in 1979. He spent many years farming, working in industry and was a retired machinist with O'Neil Steel in Memphis, TN. He retained his love of aviation, owned an ultra-light airplane, attended airplane mechanic training and earned his pilot license. He was an avid animal lover.
He is survived by; Nadalyn Miller, life partner, of Dallas, TX, two sisters, Anne Brownlee (David) Gullick, of Myrtle, MS, and Janice Brownlee, of Ecru, MS, two nephews, Kyle Gullick, Collierville, TN and Martin Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, one niece Danielle Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, and his step-mother, Barbara Brownlee of Myrtle, MS.; Honorary grandchildren: Faith, Nevaeh, and Kennedy Joplin; Colson, Lily and Rickie Sue Carlisle; all of Southaven, MS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marjorie Brownlee; and two brothers Bill Brownlee and Jim Brownlee.
A service will be held on March 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at National Cemetery in Memphis TN. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2022 at at 2:00p.m. at Old Oak Grove Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.