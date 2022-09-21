Edwin Williams, 64, passed away on September 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Coy Anthony Fitts,61, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Baptist Hospice- Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi. He was born March 20, 1961 in Pontotoc County to Marion Lynn Fitts and the late, Wonda Foster Fitts.
Coy graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center, Northeast Community College and Ole Miss. He starred on his high school basketball and baseball teams. He loved baseball statistics, both college and pro. He enjoyed traveling with his family and working on old trucks. He enjoyed keeping up with his talented family, including his children playing XC, track and baseball and participating in theater, and his grandson playing football and soccer and his nephews playing baseball.
Most of his working career was spent in trucking management, most recently working at Big M as night manager. He was a Christian and a member of Glenfield Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022. with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. All times are at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Oak Forest Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Shirley; two daughters, Ashley Lineberry (Nick) of Blue Springs and Ellie Fitts of New Albany; two sons, Adam Fitts (Kimberly) of New Albany and Austin Fitts (Laney) of Nashville, TN; three brothers, Daniel Fitts of Hoover, AL, Larry Fitts of Hickory Flat, MS and Martin Fitts of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and one step-brother, Mark Chism and wife Audra Chism; and three grandsons, Hudson and Ryder Lineberry and Cason Fitts.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Gina Fitts Crumpton.
Marilyn Evonne Bennett Nichols, 83, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. She was born on February 5, 1939 in Tishomingo County to Francis Moore Bennett and Essie Cora Hubbard Bennett. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and collecting porcelain dolls. She and her husband, James, loved traveling, especially to Branson or Nashville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Albany. She was a much loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until funeral service time at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service with Pastor Cary Hughes officiating. Burial will be at East Prentiss Cemetery in Prentiss County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, James Marlin Nichols of New Albany; two daughters, Kathy Parsons (Don) of Alabaster, AL and Donna Garner (Jerry) of Kossuth, MS; one sister, Jo Ann Gray of Fulton, MS; two brothers, Keith Bennett (Gladys) of Dennis, MS and Bryson Bennett (Lena) of Grays Lake, IL; four grandchildren: Laura Hughes (Cary), Anna Katherine Franklin (Trent), Ben Garner (Hannah) and Amanda Balof (Joe Mitch); and eleven great grandchildren: Mirra Grace Hughes, Brock Hughes, Sylvie Franklin, Riggins Franklin, Marleigh Garner, Calli Garner, Briley Garner, Mollie Voyles, Avery Garner, John Balof and Lucy Balof.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings, Bessie Leathers, Beatrice Bostick, J.W. Bennett, Rachel Lotz, Reba Harris and Rita Bennett.
