NEW ALBANY --James Holmes, 60, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Friday 11:00am till 1:00pm at United Funeral Service.

