Walter Franklin Johnson, 92, resident of New Albany and former resident of Tiplerville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Johnson will be at 2 PM Friday, April 29 at First Baptist Church, New Albany with visitation from 10 AM to 2 PM. Private burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery in Tippah County. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson was born March 31, 1930 in Tiplersville, MS, the son of the late John Henry and Mary Eva Sexton Johnson. After graduating from Chalybeate High School in 1948, he attended Northeast Mississippi Community College on an athletic scholarship lettering in both basketball and baseball. He was on the starting five that lost to Southern California Junior College in the national finals in Hutchinson, Kansas in 1950, score 67 to 63. He continued his education at The University of Mississippi on a basketball scholarship graduating in 1952 with Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education.
During the Korean War Period, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953. His four year tenure took him to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, Fort Belvoir, Virgina, Sampson Air Force Base, New York, Toul Rosier, France, Birkenfield Air Force Base, Germany and Jacksonville Air Force Base, Arkansas.
For the next 30 years, Mr. Johnson was connected with The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Compnay managing company owned stores in Greenwood, MS and Crossett, AR and in private business with the Walter Johnson Tire Service in New Albany from 1962 to 1985.
Mr. Johnson served the City of New Albany as Alderman at Large and Vice-Mayor from 1981 to 1985 and Mayor from 1985 to 1993 and 1997 to 2001. During his administration The Sportsplex, The Park Along the River, The Tallahatchie Trails, the museum and the downtown Cine Theater were built.
In addition through his efforts, 150 acres of land in the heart of the city was purchased to build the sportsplex and have additional land to build the Tallahatchie Trails, tennis courts and move the soccer field to the north side of Highway 78. In 1997, he was instrumental in leading the city through the necessary steps to get the legislature to approve the Tourism Tax that now generates over a half million dollars yearly to the city.
Mr. Johnson's last big push was to enlarge the area of the city through the annexation process. After the project was finalized, the size of the city almost doubled in area.
Mr. Johnson was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, New Albany for over 60 years and on April 25, 2016, Union County Development Association named him Citizen of the Year.
Survivors include a daughter, Jan Provenza of New Albany.
He is also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, May L. Johnson, a sister, Alene Johnson Dabbs and two brothers, James Ray Johnson and John Colon Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Harris, Charlie Hall, Johnny Epting, Michael Brown, Bob Gault and Ronnie Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Charlie Hall Sunday School Class.
Memorials many be directed to In Memory of Walter Johnson, BNA Park/ Sportsplex, c/o City of New Albany, Attn: Frankie Roberts, PO Box 56, New Albany, MS 38652, 662-534-1010.
Bobby Joe Hale, 76, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born December 6, 1945 to Joseph and Geneva Prather Hale in New Albany. He served our great country in the US Army and held the rank of E5. He was employed by Mohasco for over 30 years. Mr. Hale was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. His family will miss him greatly.
Services for Mr. Hale will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00pm till 8:00pm on Friday, April 29.
Those who will continue to share his memories are his wife of 53 years, Linda Hale, three daughters; Susan Nanney, Bobbie Hill (Herbert), and Amy Morton ( Lannie) one son, Joey Hale, three brothers, Tommy Hale ,Johnny Hale, and Herbert Hale, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Shelia Hale, five brothers, Rickey Hale, Robert Hale, James Hale, William Hale, and Billy Hale.
William Carson "Skebo" Grisham, 73, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born August 20, 1948 in New Albany to his late parents, Louis and Clara Mae Robbins Grisham. He was one of the original co-owners and operators of Riddle Heating and Air. He was an avid outdoorsman and dearly loved his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Trisha McMillen Grisham; one daughter, Sunni Grisham Brown; two sons, Sketer Grisham and W.C. Grisham (Darla); two sisters, Kay Browning and Jeanette Cook (Walter); two brothers, Carl "Bill" Grisham (Linda) and Hugh Grisham; seven grandchildren: Ryli Brown McQuary (Hunter), William Garrett "Rett" Brown (Samantha), Bowen Michael Brown, Carter Austin Brown, Carson Darlene Grisham, Daylen Rose Grisham and Mia Martin Grisham; and four great grandchildren: Arden Marie McQuary, Rowan Grace McQuary, Gracie Reed Brown and Ella Jo Brown.
Pallbearers will be Scott Maxey, Butch McMillen, Kevin Brown, Jamie Riddle, Ted Swords, Jason Morris, Bo Hill and Clinton Smith.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00p.m. and 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
