Robert Dale Shortnacy, 64, resident of New Albany, passed away Monday April 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms.
A memorial honoring the life of Mr. Shortnacy will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Shortnacy was born December 1, 1957, in Howell, MI, to the late Luther and Virgina White Shortnacy. He received his education from Ingomar High School and was employed in his earlier years, with Ramp Golf and Shark's Fish & Chicken in Memphis.
A simple man, Mr. Shortnacy believed it was not how much you have, but enjoy what you do have. He found pleasure in electronics, such as remote-control airplanes, programs on the Discovery Channel and sharing time with his much-adored grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Craig Shortnacy and Corey Shortnacy, both of New Albany, and two grandchildren, Madison and Michael.
He is preceded in death by one sister, one brother, and a granddaughter, Brooklyn.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralandcremation.com
On Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, Betty Jackson Fernando, 53, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence.
Services remembering the life of Mrs. Fernando will be at 12 noon Saturday, April 23 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with her son in law, Brad Wren officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 22 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Fernando was born January 26, 1969 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Art and Iva Tyre Jackson. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and continued her education at North Mississippi Community College. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mrs. Fernando will be remembered as a devoted homemaker throughout her life.
Affectionately known as "Bebe" to her much adored grandchildren, those who knew and love her through the years have used the following phrases to describe who she was, simple, caring, selfless and servant-hearted. She was the glue that held her family together, gave meaning of life to her husband and children and helped mold them to the wonderful adults they have become. She loved them so much and they loved her!
Mrs. Fernando leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories for her family and friends to treasure until they meet again.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 26 years, Lakshan "Lucky" Fernando, two daughters, Montana Wren (Brad) and Leela Isabella "Bella" Fernando, both of New Albany, one son, Ocean Fernando of New Albany, one sister, Barbara Jackson of Pontotoc, two brothers, Kenneth Jackson (Teresa) and Bobby Jackson (Myrtle) and three grandchildren, Willa, Autumn and Owen Wren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Raines and a brother, Joe Jackson
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Betty Potts Gifford of Booneville, Mississippi passed away on April 19th, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Burton Gifford, Jr.
Betty Potts was born in Union County on December 14th, 1939 to Milburn and Virgie Mae Morris Potts. During her childhood, she helped her parents tend to a farm and dairy cattle. She enjoyed spending time playing church with her cousins, especially Annette Long Brownlee, whom she regarded as a sister. An avid pianist from an early age, Betty served as pianist for gospel quartets in the Union County area. She attended Macedonia High School and graduated in 1957. An active member of her community and well-loved by her peers, she was crowned Miss Macedonia and Miss Pinedale as well as the Dairy Queen of New Albany. During high school, Betty served the Macedonia School FBLA as Miss FBLA.
After high school, Betty attended Blue Mountain College to study business education. During her time at Blue Mountain, Betty served as a member of the Eunomian Society and president of the Inter-Faith Club. During college, she worked full-time in the university library where she enjoyed getting to know many of her peers. During her junior year, Betty was crowned May Queen at Blue Mountain's annual May Day event.
After graduation, Betty began a career as a business education teacher at Macedonia High School. Later, Betty worked for the American Seating Company as an accountant. She helped hundreds of people in the community file their taxes over the years.
Betty met the love of her life on a blind date at the Catfish Hotel. The two became inseparable and were married December 23rd, 1960 at Friendship Methodist Church. After marrying, Eugene built a house for Betty in the Thrasher community. Throughout their marriage, they attended Gaston Baptist Church.
In 1963, Betty and Gene welcomed their eldest daughter, Sharon Dianne. Three years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Tracey Lynn. In 1974, Gene and Betty's set of "Gifford girls" was complete with the birth of their third daughter, Ginger Gayle. Betty enjoyed rearing their three daughters in their Thrasher home and treasured the friendship of neighbors Billy and Edith McCoy.
Betty was an active member of the Gaston Baptist Church, and served as a pianist, Acteen leader, and helped with Vacation Bible School. Betty was a devoted member of the local Home Extension Club. During her daughters' teenage years, Betty and Gene welcomed an exchange student from Japan, Takako Arakawa, into their home for a year. Betty and Gene enjoyed cheering their daughters on as they participated in the Thrasher High School band, cheer and basketball teams, science fairs, and beauty pageants. Gene and Betty enjoyed attending Ole Miss sporting events with their daughters and loved ones. Later in her years, Betty was a devoted caregiver to her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, her mother, and her husband.
She knew how to make magic out of the ordinary, a trait that she passed along to all three of her girls. Her nieces and nephews speak fondly about her ability to make a picnic lunch to the likes of Mary Poppins and her grandchildren recall fond memories of helping prepare meals in her kitchen, oftentimes with fresh vegetables from her garden. She loved interior design and learning about new flowers. Some of her happiest memories were spent tending to her expansive garden and entertaining those she loved over a freshly cooked meal in her home.
Those closest to Betty appreciate her generous spirit, kind nature, willingness to help, sunny disposition, and how she embodied the fruits of the spirit.
Betty is survived by her children Sharon Gifford Cheek (Jeff) of Booneville, Tracey Gifford Smith (Tim) of Corinth, and Ginger Gifford Kizer (Brandon) of Oxford. She was the loving grandmother of Lauren Cheek Watts (Jordan), Megan Grace Carpenter, Gracie Cheek Pratt (Brooks), Savannah Grace Smith, Annalyn Faith Carpenter, Houston Gifford Cheek, Victoria Smith Fox (Tucker), Olivia Hope Carpenter, Nyles Gifford Smith, Lillian Faye Kizer, and great-grandmother of Vivian Grace Pratt.
Besides her loving husband Eugene Gifford, Betty was predeceased by her parents Milburn and Virgie Mae Potts.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects between 11 AM and 2 PM on April 23rd, 2022, at Gaston Baptist Church (1908 Gaston Road; Booneville, MS 38829).
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM, on April 23rd, 2022, at Gaston Baptist Church (1908 Gaston Road; Booneville, MS 38829). Brother Ben Parman will officiate the service and her eulogy will be presented by Kim Eubank. Sam McCoy, Kevin Eubank, Houston Cheek, Brooks Pratt, Jordan Watts, and Tucker Fox will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Cheek, Tim Smith, Brandon Kizer, Nyles Smith, and Justin Dial will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gaston Baptist Church and Blue Mountain College.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Michael Duane Dyson, 53, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home in New Albany.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Dyson will be held Tuesday, April 26 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26 from 12PM until time of service at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Michael was born July 13, 1968 in Kennett, MI to Johnny and Brenda Nelson Dyson. He attended W.P. Daniel High School and was employed as a truck driver with numerous trucking companies including KLM, Blue Mountain Trucking and Big M before his retirement.
A Christian, Michael was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews, fishing with his dad and riding his motorcycles. A jokester with an outgoing personality, Michael was a Mamas boy at heart. Described as a pack-rat, he always wanted the treasures his sister Rita bought at auctions.
Those left to share his memories include his parents, three sisters, Kim Perkins (John) of Senatobia, Wanda Mears (Randy) and Rita Clark (Dustin) both of New Albany and one brother Randy Dyson (Tracey) of New Albany and a host of nieces and nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dyson Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com