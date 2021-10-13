Darrell Allen Thwaites, 71, resident of New Albany, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN following an extended illness.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and Bankhead St.
Mr. Thwaites was born in Knoxville, TN on February 3, 1950 to the late Jack F. and Doris Cox Thwaites, Sr. He received his education from the Aurora, Illinois public school system and proudly served his country in The United States Navy . He was employed as a carpenter in the construction industry most of his life before retiring 10 years ago.
Mr. Thwaites will be remembered as a hardworking man and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Dawn Wulf Thwaites, two daughters, Laura Thwaits of Blue Mountain and Ashley Demczak (Stefan) of Streamwood, IL, four sons, Shawn Thwaits of New Albany, Tyler Wulf (Elizabeth) of Edinburg, TX, Kyle Brewer of Tuscon, AZ and Jaryd Brewer ( Allyson) of Myrtle, two sisters, Karen Scroggins (Terry) of Knoxville, TN and Regina Johnson (Gary) of Imboden, AR, one brother, Patrick Thwaits of Aurora, IL, one sister in law, Teresa Thwaits of Aurora, IL, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Jack F. Thwaits Jr.
Donald Dewayne Harpel, 59
Donald Dewayne Harpel, 59, resident of Sulligent, AL, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.
A private service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Harpel was born November 12, 1961 in Crawfordsville, IN, the son of the late Donald E. and Eliza Kinkead Harpel. He was a self employed carpenter throughout his life.
Survivors include four daughters, Telena Harpel, Tabatha Mazzeo, Taryn Gilcher and Anastacia Harpel, two sons, Dustin and Damian Harpel and his companion, Twana Breelove.
Helen Grace Grubbs, 95
Helen Grace Grubbs, 95, died Wednesday, October 6, at Country Cottage Assisted Living in Corinth. She was born May 27, 1926, in Union County to Billy Pannell and Ellen Tarpley Pannell. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. She was a retired seamstress. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Center Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Ellen Henderson (Roger) of Corinth; 3 sons: Michael Grubbs of Corinth, Gary Grubbs (Doris) of Burnsville, and Rick Grubbs of Lehigh Acres, FL.; 7 grandchildren: Danny Grubbs, Matthew Grubbs, David Grubbs, Nickole Tigrett, Jennie Barnes, Shea Grubbs, and Katlyn Grubbs; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Franklin Grubbs; and 1 son: Dwayne Grubbs. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.