NEW ALBANY --Kaye Hall, 76, passed away Thursday, September 01, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

