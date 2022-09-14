NEW ALBANY --Kaye Hall, 76, passed away Thursday, September 01, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
Allene Williams Rowin Hubbard was born in Itawamba County on March 1, 1934, and passes away at Maddox House Dementia Home in Hernando, MS on September 4, 2022. She was delivered at home by her father, as the doctor did not make it in time. She was one of 12 children born to Pearlie Waddle Williams and Forrest Williams. She graduated IAHS in Fulton and attended both Itawamba Junior College and Northeast MS Junior College, earning two nursing degrees. She worked as an RN for over 30 years. She was a former member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in New Albany and a current member of Carriage Hills Baptist Church in Southaven.
Services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett and Steve McKinney officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Daniel) Lackey of Hernando; step-sons: George (Debbie) Hubbard of Hernando and Johnny (Cindy) Hubbard of Flowood, MS; sister, Virginia (Billy) Sheffield; brother, James L. (Carol) Williams; host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, both husbands: Roy C. Rowin and Max Hubbard; 9 siblings.
Pallbearers will be Steve McKinney, Bill Sheffield, Scotty Sheffield, Mark Warren, Jason Williams, Mark Williams.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Sarah FRENN Seboldt age 51 passed on Sept 6th 2022 at the North Ms Medical Center. Sarah was born to James Frenn and Teryl Laws Frenn in Fort Wayne Ind on July 5, 1971. She worked in Sales and Finance for Windham Mobile Homes in Tupelo for several years. Sarah had a beautiful heart, always showing love and compassion. She never met a stranger, just another person with whom to share her love. She always said, "We're not here to judge, we're here to love". Thats how she lived her life. Sarah will be missed by all who had the blessing of meeting her. She leaves to mourn her passing, husband Robert Seboldt of Saltillo, her father and step mother Jim Sr and Marian Frenn of Tupelo, her mother and step father Teryl Laws and Jack Franks, of Venice, Fl. She also leaves her husbands parents, Verlyn and Ellen Seboldt of Olive Branch, 2 sisters Cathy Schaeffer and her husband Joe of Lake Hamilton, Ind, and Christina Frenn of Fort Wayne, Ind. She leaves her brothers Jimmy Frenn and Steve Frenn both of Blue Mountain, Nicky Frenn of Bryan Ohio and Mark Frenn of Saltillo. She was preceded by her mother in law Blonney Atkinson and a sister Renae Frenn. The family has requested that a private memorial service be held at a later date. Second to her love of people , was Sarah's love of animals. If she could have rescued them all she would have. With this in mind the family has requested that in lieu of flowers and gratuities that those who would like to, may give to Best Friends Animal Society in her name. Our family at Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Care are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Seboldt/Frenn family. To leave condolences please visit associatedfuneral.com. So thankful for new friends.
