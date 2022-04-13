Glenda Lou Lacy, 71, of Hickory Flat, MS passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1st, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. Glenda was born on February 11,1951, in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of late Wesley Marcus and Frankie Lorene Gadd.
She was a member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. She served by working with the youth, Senior Citizens, and on various church committees through the years. She worked as an Assistant at Holly Springs High School. She worked at Merchants Truckline. She retired after 32 years from Wal-Mart, working as an invoice clerk. Upon her retirement, she cared for Roger for the last decade after he suffered a stroke.
Glenda was a great basketball player even after high school. She was asked to play on the All-American Redheads Women's traveling Basketball team. She continued to play basketball competitively until she had her second child. She started a Bunco group with her friends that has lasted over 40 years. She loved to entertain friends and family. Glenda loved serving others. She always had a gift ready to deliver in time of need. She had dinner plates ready for the Senior Citizens in town every holiday for her girls to deliver. She was present at every event her girls participated in. She never missed a game or activity for her children or grandchildren. She loved and supported them all. She enjoyed having her family all together. Glenda was a religious woman. She loved and believed in the Lord. She enjoyed watching Bible stories and movies with Roger. She taught her girls to always turn to God in all aspects of life. She was heart-broken after Roger passed away. She missed her companion of 52 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sylenda Janes (Whit) of Olive Branch, MS, and Danielle Stagg (David) of Van Alstyne, TX; five grandchildren, Wesley and Will Janes, and Madison, Ella, and Kaden Stagg; one brother, Tommy Gadd of New Albany, MS. She was proceeded in death by her father and mother, W.M. and Lorene Gadd; three brothers, Charles Gadd, Frank Gadd, and Walter Gadd.
Visitation will be held at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church on Monday, April 4th, 5:00-8:00 pm, and Tuesday, April 5, at 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat, MS.
Vera Genelle Ford, 92, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 23, 1929, to Buck R. and Flora Olive. She was a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. She retired from Futorian Furniture, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, calling and checking on the sick, and participating in the Friendship Sunday School Class.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Bro. Robert Walker officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home, and Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
She is survived by two sons, Jackie (Sandra) Ford and Dr. Ricky (LuAnne) Ford; seven grandchildren, Mark Ford of Logansport, IN, Daniel Ford of Memphis, TN, John Peter Ford of Oxford, MS, Dr. Aaron (Kristy) Ford of Saltillo, MS, Lauren (Josh) Whitson of Booneville, Suzanne Ford of Moulton, AL, and Ben (Lindsey) Ford of Jackson, MS; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gaston Ford in 2002; one sister, Marie Crawford, and two infant sisters.
Pallbearers are Mark Ford, Daniel Ford, John Peter Ford, Dr. Aaron Ford, Ben Ford and Josh Whitson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 5490 CR 601, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Joe Dalton Brock, 67, long time resident of New Albany, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered into his eternal home on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Benefield officiating.
Born May 30, 1954 in New Albany, he was the son of the late James and Gladys Irvin Brock. He received his education from the Holly Springs Public School System.
At an early age Mr. Brock gained the passion and carpentry skills needed to eventually own and operate Brock Construction. He will be remembered as a master of the trade.
His love for motorcycles and old cars, which was a passion he shared with brothers. Mr. Brocks passion for coon hunting and his stories for always having a "good dog", was passed down to anyone who would "go a huntin" with him.
An epitome of respect for all mankind, Mr. Brock leaves a legacy of always seeing the good in everyone he met. A faithful member of West Tallahachie Baptist Church, His love for the Lord will still shine through in their daily activities.
Visitation will be from 10AM until 2PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at West Tallahachie Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Enterprise Cemetery.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Horn Brock, three daughters, Tammy Jo Brock Rappa (Jamie) of Red Banks, Sarah Hope Brock Jarvis of Myrtle, Hanna Faith Brock Lam of Elkmon, AL, one son, Zachary Ray Brock (Gabbi) of Fort Wayne, IN, one sister, Joyce Brock Langston (Ricky) of Kissimmee, Fl, two brothers, Alton Brock (Denita) and Johnny Brock (Lisa) of New Albany.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Brock family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
James Fred “Jim” Fitzpatrick, age 90, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee. Jim was born in Cairo, Tennessee on March 18, 1932, to father Joseph Earl Fitzpatrick and mother Loucile McKee Fitzpatrick.
Jim grew up working alongside his family on the farm where he was born. After graduating from Gallatin High School in 1950, he served in the U.S. Army for three years before taking a job at Mount McKinley (Denali) National Park when Alaska was still a U.S. territory. There he met Miriam Cox, and they married in 1958.
Jim graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce and did graduate studies at the University of Tennessee. His first career was with the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he specialized in highway safety. Later, he was a management consultant to trucking companies, a fulfilling career that allowed him to mentor many people toward profitability, both professionally and personally.
Jim’s career took him from Memphis, Tennessee, to Norman, Oklahoma, to Portland, Oregon, and back to Memphis in 1984, accumulating countless friends and colleagues throughout the years. A man of the land, he maintained a farm in Hickory Flat, Mississippi until age 88.
Jim’s Christian faith was the lens through which he viewed all of life. He loved telling stories, laughing, and making people feel important. He enjoyed every day, always stating that he was “Wonderful!” Characterized by humility and humor, those who knew him benefited greatly from his wisdom, sound advice, and encouragement.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Joseph Earl Fitzpatrick, Jr. and Jack Brandon Fitzpatrick; his sister Mary Fitzpatrick Zambrano; and his first wife Miriam Cox Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his wife Patricia Binkley Clark Fitzpatrick; sister Ida Fitzpatrick Wallace; sisters-in-law Lucille Reddick Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Scott Fitzpatrick; children Millicent Adney (Tim) and Amy Hinrichs (Kurt); stepchildren Beth Clark and Lee Clark (Tracy); grandchildren Sarah Dunn, Lindsay Dunn, Martha Hinrichs, William Hinrichs, Joseph Hinrichs, Anna Clark, and Maggie Clark; great-granddaughter, Alana Grace; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Soddo Christian Hospital in Ethiopia (soddo.org) or to Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee.