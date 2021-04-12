Deborah Lynn Mooney "Deb" Browning, 67, resident of the Macedonia Community near Myrtle, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Pastor Marc Bowers officiating. A Private Interment is planned.
Mrs. Browning was born October 1, 1953 in Union County, the daughter of the late George Luther Mooney, Sr and Nellie Elizabeth Mayo Mooney. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the Health Care industry for much of her life.
A member of Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church, Mrs. Browning enjoyed music, sewing, art, cooking and watching television. Her favorite outdoor activities included camping, fishing, attending yard sales and her pets.
Mrs. Browning will be remembered as an overall wonderful person who loved sharing every opportunity with her much adored family. Everyone that knew her-loved her and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will continue today from 10 AM to 1 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles David Browning of Myrtle, a daughter, Jennifer Hutcheson (Rickey) of Ripley and Brandon Browning of Myrtle, five grandchildren, Landen Browning, Avy and Maisy Hutcheson, Alexis Floyd and Cooper Dye, four nieces, five nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, two sister in laws, Patricia Adams and Kaye Storer, and a brother in law, Johnny Browning.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Bennett and Barbara Murry, a brother, George Mooney, Jr., father in law, Buddy Browning and a niece, Angie Andrews.
The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main, Tupelo, MS 38801
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Browning family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com
W. Billy T. Davis, 77, long time resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo .
A Service of Remembrance will be at 6 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.
Mr. Davis was born January 31, 1944 in Tippah County, the son of the late Roy and Willard Hogue Davis. He received his education in the Public School System and was employed as a mill operator with the Bilt-Rite Corporation for 28 years before retiring.
A member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Mr. Davis will be remembered as a hard worker that was loved by most all that knew him. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, drinking coffee and sharing time with family.
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Davis leaves his wife of 54 years, Paulette Stiles Davis, three children, Brian Davis of Ingomar, Peggy Hearn of Pearl and Robert Davis (Brittney) of Pleasant Ridge Community, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com