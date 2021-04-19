Charles Henry Brewer
Mr. Charles Henry Brewer, 70, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Etta, MS. The family plans to follow his wishes with a simple celebration of life at his home.
Mr. Brewer was born in New Albany, MS to the late Charlie and Ruby Cook Brewer. He retired from Kevin Charles Furniture and continued to stay busy farming. He was humble, easygoing and a man of few needs. He loved his family, enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting and was proud to meet his third grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Brewer of Etta, MS; two sons, Keith Brewer of Oxford, MS and Anthony Brewer and his wife, Grace of Etta, MS; two sisters, Kathleen Maxey of Myrtle, MS and Charlsie Vance of Myrtle, MS and three grandchildren, Raelynn Brewer, Paisley Brewer and Everett Brewer.
Lorita Robbins Davis
On Sunday, March 7, 2021 Lorita Robbins Davis, age 89, passed peacefully
from this earthly life at the Pine Cottage, Winston County Nursing Home,
in Louisville, MS to her heavenly home. She received her heavenly healing
in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 11th at 2:00 P.M.
at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County, MS. Rev. Jason
Pilcher, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, officiated.
Mrs. Davis was born on December 13, 1931 in Union County, MS to Hubert
and Mamie Gafford Robbins. After graduation from high school she began
working in the furniture manufacturing business. In March, 1979 Lorita
married Levois Davis and moved to Albertville, AL. Lorita and her husband
owned and operated commercial greenhouses until his death.
Mrs. Davis was raised in both the Methodist and Baptist faiths. At the
time of her death she was a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in
Albertville, AL.
In 2005 her failing health caused her to move from a nursing home in Alabama to Louisville, MS to be near her family. Lorita never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless others who came across her earthly path.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother Benjamin
Robbins; her husband Levois Davis; her sister Christine Robbins Rutledge; a great niece Katherine Christine Overstreet; and a great nephew Bryson Hayes Overstreet.
Lorita is survived by her one niece Charlsie (Hal) Overstreet of Louisville, MS.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law Charley Rutledge of Louisville. Her
legacy is carried on by her great nephew Jeff Rutledge Overstreet and wife Rebekah of Hernando, MS. She will be greatly missed by her great nephews, Brannan Houston Overstreet and Brady Rutledge Overstreet and a great niece, Berkeley Kate Overstreet. One of her greatest joys was being Aunt Rita to all of them and they always brought a smile to her face.
Pallbearers were Brad Willard, Hubbard Willard, Britt Willard, Jason Willard,
Hal Overstreet and Jeff Overstreet.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Porter Funeral Home
of Louisville, MS was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
William Frank "Will" McGregor
William Frank "Will" McGregor, age 25, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 13, 1996 to Phil and Selena Montgomery McGregor. Will was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2014. Will was a truck driver at McGregor and Sons Trucking. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, driving his friends and family around and riding on the back roads. Will treasured time spent with his friends and family and delighted in being "right" all the time.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial will follow in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his parents, Phil and Selena McGregor; his sister, Sami Grace McGregor; brother, James Clay McGregor; his grandmothers, Frankie Montgomery and Carolyn McGregor; three uncles, Ty Montgomery (Carolyn), Allen McGregor and Mark McGregor (Dee); an aunt, Lisa McGregor; and cousins, Brandon, Caleb, Haley, Ruth and Rob.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rev. Sammy Montgomery and Clay McGregor.
Pallbearers will be Calen Walker, Michael Williams, Briayan Santellia; Aaron Edington, Jarrett Bishop, Sam Stringer, Ethan Loggins, Cole Loggins and Houston May.
Visitation will be from 12 noon on Wednesday until service time at 2:00 PM Thursday at Turnpike Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver
On Monday morning , April 12, 2021, Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, 95, retired minister and resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services honoring the well lived Christian life of Mr. Vandiver will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, April 15 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Union County. Bro. Doug Horton and Bro. Jeff Watts will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Vandiver was born July 7, 1925 in Alcorn County, the fourth child of twelve born to the late William Ernest and Roxie Ann Jones Vandiver. He received his education in the Alcorn County Public School System and on November 16, 1946 married his beloved wife, Betty Ruth Barnes Vandiver, who preceded him in death on May 11, 2015.
A dedicated Christian and member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Vandiver served as a Baptist Minister for 57 years before retiring. He was a proud United States Marine during WW II and a talented carpenter by trade.
His life was marked by an unconditional love for his family and reading his Bible daily until he couldn't see to read. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing , gardening and sharing his produce with everyone in the community. A faithful father, brother, grandfather, minister and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by his four children, Margaret Lynn Doyle (Homer) of Hornsby, TN, Paulette Bates (Jerry Hulon) of Camden, TN, David Vandiver (Melinda) of Columbus and Tony Vandiver (Sherry) of New Albany, one sister, Lena Harmon of Memphis, eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Vandiver and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandiver family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ann Adair Hill
Ann Adair Hill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, while surrounded by her family at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, due to congestive heart failure. She was born on June 12, 1946, in New Albany, Mississippi, to Obie and Opal Adair.
Ann attended Tippah-Union School and then New Albany High School, graduating from New Albany High in 1964. She married her best friend, Woody Hill of New Albany, on February 5, 1965, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Ann loved to spread her love on people and had such a servant's heart. She believed in showing love through food and was constantly cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed the fellowship and loved ones sitting at the dinner table and sharing food, laughter, and love. She also enjoyed traveling and sharing adventures with her favorite people, and she was able to go on bucket list trips to Hawaii and The Holy Land. She also enjoyed visiting the Great Smoky Mountains and would go there as often as she could. She was an avid collector of her beloved Precious Moments figurines.
For many years Ann worked as a payroll engineer for furniture factories throughout North Mississippi, then retired in 2000 to enjoy one of the most rewarding experiences of her life - being a "Nana."
Ann was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served many years on the Hostess and Shower Committee.
Ann often said the phrase, "Don't worry, it's all in God's hands," which is a shortened version of Job 12:10. "For the life of every living thing is in His hand, and the breath of every human being." May these wise words from Ann stay with all of us.
Ann led a life dedicated to family, community, and service. Her legacy of love will live on in her husband, Woody; her daughter Sheri Hill Dodson (Jason); her son Steve Hill; her very special grandson Jordan Shane Hill; her brother Dale Adair (Sheila); her sister-in-law Minjohn Adair; and her three loving nephews. All of these she loved and touched so deeply.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother Opal Adair, her father Obie Adair, and her brother Daniel (Dan) Adair.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16th, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany from 10 am - 1 pm, with the funeral service immediately following at the church at 1 pm, with Reverend Dean Timbes officiating. Pallbearers will be Phil Adair, Marty Adair, Brian Adair, Cutis Tate, Ben Kent, Wiley Wilson, Jason Jordan, Mike Pannell, and Mark Pannell.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Wesley Creighton
Wesley Creighton, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born January 6, 1946 in Ripley, MS to the late A.E. and Pauline Tigner Creighton. He was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Class of 1965 and a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post 72. He retired from the furniture industry and was currently serving as 1st District - Union County Election Commissioner.
He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a wonderful Christian example for his family and others around him. He will be remembered by many for his smile, warm personality and zest for life. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially Ole Miss.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Byers Creighton; his daughter, Amy Creighton of New Albany; his sister, Joann Munn (Erich) of Ripley; his sister-in-law, Barbara Byers; his nieces, Staci Lewis (James) and Shelley Akins (Sean); and a nephew, Jason Liddell.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Donnie Schuman officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. The deacons of Temple Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers and the American Legion Post 72 will conduct military honors.
In honor of his military service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Air Force flag during his visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or to Union County Good Samaritan, where he served as a board member.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Donnie Lee Milam
Donnie Lee Milam, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2021. He was the son of Ralph Milam Sr. and Myrl Smithey Milam of New Albany. He was born February 16, 1951 in New Albany, MS in Shands Hospital. He was a life long resident of New Albany and of Union County. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in 1969, playing football and lettering, earning a scholarship to Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He excelled and received many accolades during high school and junior college. He later attended Mississippi State University. He also was a black belt in Karate. He was the New Albany City courier from 2011-2017, until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Milam Sr. and his mother, Myrl Smithey Milam, grandparents, Dalton and Era Smithey, and Dolth and Pauline Milam, and uncle, Paul D. Milam.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy Milam Brown of New Albany, Connie Milam Lee of Chicago, IL, and one brother, Ralph Milam Jr. (Sandra) of New Albany, nieces, Cresta Brown Clark (David) of Calhoun City, Ms, Heather Brown Winders (Ric) of New Albany, Angela Milam Atwell (Justin) of Kansas City, Kansas, nephew, Andrew Milam (Lisa) of Union County, and many great nieces and great nephews whom he loved dearly. He has one aunt, Virginia Burks (JB) of Etta.
Pallbearers will be: Curtis Chism, David Clark, Bill Daniel, Larry Foster, Charles Luna, Bill Mattox, Ric Winders, Mike Wiseman, and Richard Wiseman. Honorary pallbearers will be: Andrew Milam, Noah Clark, Jonah Clark, Landen Winders, and Bently Milam.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with graveside immediately following, at Vista Memorial Park.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mr. Charles Henry Brewer, 70, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Etta, MS. The family plans to follow his wishes with a simple celebration of life at his home.