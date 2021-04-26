Janice Kay Hall Clayton
Janice Kay Hall Clayton, 68, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 31, 1953 in Shelby County, TN to William Charlie "Dub" Hall and Glennie Lee Hall. She was a thirty-year retired nurse, having worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and as a travel nurse in California. She was a Christian woman and a member of Wallerville Baptist Church and "Women of Wallerville." She loved her church and church family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her world. She was a very loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw, Bro. Clayton Wanner, Bro. Neal Vick and Jaxon Jones. Burial will be at Wallerville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Clayton; a daughter, Tina Wanner (Jamie); two sisters, Kathy Hodges and Marqueta Hall (Michelle); a brother, Greg Hall (Peggy); two sisters-in-law, Lisa Hall and Ann Hall; and five grandchildren: Clayton Wanner (Victoria), Jaxon Jones, Marly Kayt Wanner, Kaylee Jones and Jasper Wanner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dana Clayton; a sister, Linda Carter; and two brothers, Larry Hall and Wayne Hall.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Rowan
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Rowan passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County on April 19, 2021. She was born May 17, 1948 to the late Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor. She graduated from Myrtle High School. A few years later, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College to obtain her nursing degree. During her career as a nurse, she worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, Graceland Nursing Home and finished out her career with Union County Schools as the school nurse for 29 years. As the school nurse, she was able to touch the lives of many children and teachers. She was elected School Nurse of the Year for the State of Mississippi during her tenure.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, all times to be held at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery.
She has two children whom she dearly loved, Dr. David Kevin Rowan (Allison) and Tammy McDonald (Michael); five grandchildren, Zachary McDonald, Caleb McDonald, Charlsey Rowan, Rhett Stegall and McKinley Stegall. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Joe Rowan; and parents, Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor.
The family request that memorials be made to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, First Baptist Church of New Albany.
Linda McCollum Hall
Linda McCollum Hall, 56, lifelong resident of the Mooreville Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Monday morning, April 19, 2021 following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Thursday, April 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate and a private interment will be in the Priceville Cemetery near Tupelo.
Linda was born December 29, 1964 in Lee County, the daughter of the late Elmer and Betty Jean Hester McCollum. She received her education in the Mooreville Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life.
A Christian, Linda loved sharing quality time with her family and much adored grandchildren. She enjoyed yard work and yellow roses.
Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Joe Hall of Mooreville, her children, Angie McCollum and Randall McCollum (Christy), both of the Richmond Community, two sisters, Margaret Moore (Johnny) and Cathy White (Robert), both of Mooreville, one brother, James McCollum (Bobbie) of Mooreville and four grandchildren, Noah Neal and Eli, Gracie and Allen McCollum.
Charles Lynn Jarrett
Charles Lynn Jarrett, 84, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was born July 31, 1936 to Clovis Jarrett and Mary Ethel Model Jarrett. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted husband of over sixty years to Lillie Velma Roaten Jarrett. He loved his family and church. Mr. Jarrett was part of the jail ministry in Union County. He was a machinist and enjoyed working on his old truck. Mr. Jarrett was a member of Martin Baptist Church.
A visitation for Mr. Jarrett will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11am to the start of the service at 1:00pm at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell, Jimmy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. A graveside service and burial will be at Keownville Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Wanda Hunsucker (Tripp Carter) of Memphis, one son Gary Jarrett (Sheryl) of Lincoln, MO, five grandchildren; April Fruits, Jonathan Hunsucker, Brandon Jarrett, Ryan Jarrett, and Lauren Olsen, and three great grandchildren; Bella Dykes, Charlotte Olsen, and Nora Olsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two sisters, Betty Owen and Francis Davenport.
Troy Butler Nance
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Troy Butler Nance, 78, lifelong resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. James Lewis and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A private burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Nance was born January 13, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Troy M. and Myrtle Butler Nance and was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He started his employment early on in life as a butcher with Stokes Supermarket and then later served as Custodian at First Baptist Church for 20 years.
Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Nance, one daughter, Tracy Smith , one son, Kelly (Jennifer) Nance and five grandchildren, Morgan, Aston, Mallory, Tyler and Maggie.
A special thank you to Sanctuary Hospice for the care and concern given to our beloved husband, father and grandfather.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Judy Henry Sharp
Our beloved wife, mother, sister and Nana, Judy Henry Sharp, 71, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Sharp will be at 1 PM Sunday, April 25 at the First Apostolic Church near Ripley with Bro. Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sharp was born June 14, 1949 in Joiner, AR, the daughter of the late William Elvis and Sally Maud Cartwright Henry. She received her education at West High School in Aurora, IL and was a homemaker throughout her life.
At the age of 3, Mrs. Sharp moved with her family to Aurora , IL, moved to Memphis in 1976 and eventually found her way to Blue Mountain in 1986. She enjoyed attending Blue Mountain Pentecostal Church, cooking for family gatherings, baking cookies and having tea parties with her grandchildren. A creative and talented person with her hands, Mrs. Sharp was fond of all crafts and redecorating her home...often.
An avid Elvis fan, she will be remembered for her love of Christmas, her annual family Halloween tradition, reading and visiting the library.
Jesus, babies and Elvis were important to Mrs. Sharp, but her priority was her loving family and she knew that...."Family is where life begins and love never ends".
Visitation will continue today until 1 PM at First Apostolic Church.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 45 years, Coy E. Sharp, two daughters, Tonya Rodgers (Kim) of Falkner, Tammy Bennett (Jeremy Ables) of Iuka, one son, Jamie Sharp of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Diane Lynch (Jeff) of Sugar Grove, IL, Barbara "Binky" Braatz (Tom) and Renee Henry, both of Blue Mountain, a brother, Ronnie Henry of Blue Mountain, a son in law, Larry Jones of the Keownville Community, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sonya Lewis-Jones, one sister, Kathy Hope, a brother, Johnny Henry and two grandchildren.
Annie Frances Faulkner Williams
Annie Frances Faulkner Williams went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born September 17, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Norris O. Faulkner, Sr. and Ruby Johnston Faulkner. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dwight G. Williams on June 10, 1950.
Annie and Dwight were instrumental in organizing the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church, where she had been a member for 76 years.
Annie lived her life true to her Christian faith. She loved the Lord, her family, church and friends. She has always been a Christian example to her community.
Services will be at United Funeral Service Tuesday, April 27. Visitation will be 11:30a.m. to 1:30p.m. and funeral at 2:00p.m. Rev. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Cristie Printup; a great granddaughter, Jessica Printup; a great grandson, Patrick Printup, all of Southaven; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams of Ingomar; a sister-in-law, Mary Faulkner, also of Ingomar; two very special nephews, Mike Faulkner (Cheritie) and Bart Faulkner (Windy); a special niece, Sue Sigman of Cordova; and several great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry D. Williams; a brother Sonny Faulkner; in-laws Victor and Charlie Pearl Williams and a brother-in-law, James Carson Williams.
Pallbearers will be Gary Allen, Bill Gray, Jimmy Yarbrough, Jerry Fitzgerald, Bobby Williams, Kenny Gregory and Ed Prawl. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Outreach Ministry group of Ingomar Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Ingomar Cemetery, c/o Larry Williams, 1022 CR 90, New Albany, MS or to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS
