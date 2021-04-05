Kenny Lee Neal, 59, resident of Aberdeen and lifelong resident of North Mississippi, passed away Monday evening, March 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness.
The family has requested Private Services. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Kenny was born February 20, 1962 in Amory, MS, the son of the late Hubert Lee and Mellie Hall Neal. He received his education in the Monroe County Public School System and was a self employed roofer for much of his life.
A Christian and avid western movie fan, Kenny will be remembered as a good conversationalist who had a love for the outdoors that included fishing.
Survivors include one son, Kenny Lee Neal, Jr. of Columbus and a brother, Jimmy Wayne Neal of Aberdeen.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Neal and a son, David Michael Neal.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Neal family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Gerald Nelson Wheatley, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on Friday, April 2, 2021 at The Blake Assisted Living in Oxford, MS. He was born September 10, 1937 in Big Sandy,TN. He graduated from Big Sandy High School. He attended the University of Tennessee- Martin on a basketball scholarship and then went on to get his Bachelor Degree in Forestry from Michigan State University.
After graduation he went on to work at Nickey Brothers and Futorian Furniture. He owned and operated several hardwood band sawmills, furniture frame plants, and dimension plants. Most recently he owned and operated Furniture Wood, Inc. in Vardaman, MS and Tallahatchie Hardwood, Inc. in Charleston, MS. He traveled extensively nationally and internationally, exporting hardwoods for the lumber industry.
Gerald devoted his life to his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting ducks and pheasants, bird watching, spending time at Darden Lake, and watching any Ole Miss or Michigan State sporting event.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and continuing on Tuesday from 12:00p.m. until service time. Memorial services will be at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating.
He is survived by two daughters, Paula Wheatley LaSalle of Destin, FL and Taylor Wheatley Walden (Blakely) of Madison, MS; a son, Sawyer Allan Wheatley (Taylor) of Oxford, MS; a daughter-in-law, Pam Wheatley of New Albany; a sister, Diane Wheatley Padgett (Dick); three grandchildren: Landon LaSalle, Tarra LaSalle and Harper Grace Walden; and one granddaughter to arrive later this month, Sutton Wheatley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Taylor Wheatley and Mary Louise Hall Wheatley and a son, Gerald "Jerry" Nelson Wheatley, Jr.
Donations in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church in New Albany.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.