Heath Clark
Heath Clark, 54, passed away Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17th, 1966, in New Albany, to Mary Skelton Clark and James Rogers Clark. He graduated from WP Daniel High School in New Albany in 1985, and went on to be a valued employee in the furniture industry for many years. He was a lead person in the cutting department at Southern Motion in Pontotoc for the last 17 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Heath cherished time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing and riding his four-wheeler with his grandson. Being "PawPaw" was one of the greatest joys of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Though we know Heath is now in a better place, those who knew him and were touched by his love and friendship, will never forget him. We cherish all of the beautiful memories that our time with him held.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 26th 2021 at 11:00 am, with a brief visitation preceding the service at 10:00, all at United Funeral Service, Inc. in New Albany.
Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Mitch Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church. United Funeral Service, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
Heath is survived by his wife; Tracy Russell Clark of Macedonia; his son, Trent Clark (Brittany); two grandchildren, Tristan and Eleanor Kay of Macedonia; his mother, Mary Skelton Clark of New Albany, one brother, Rodney Clark (Kathy) of West Union, one sister, Beverly Barkley (Perry), and several special nieces, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Rogers Clark.
Pallbearers will be Terry Hunter, Tony Clark, Larry Frazier, Jerry McGregor, Patrick Grisham and Eric Brown.
Virginia Ruth Mayhew Wood
Virginia Ruth Mayhew Wood was born on August 10, 1925 to Henry Ivan and Ora Allee Graham Mayhew in the recently established Etta, Mississippi, previously known as the Rocky Ford Community of Union County.
Her older brother, Henry Clyde Mayhew, may have influenced her as she was often attired in denim overalls and short hair in her youth. In 1943 she was Valedictorian of Macedonia High School and graduated from Wood Jr College in 1945 majoring in English with a plan to teach. However, while picking up mail at the post office/ bus stop she caught the eye of a previous acquaintance now arriving home from his service in WWII. After pursuing her for a while, this young man heard of a Singing Event where he thought she might be, so he made a point to attend. She was there! At some time, during all the singing he heard her say she was thirsty. He saw this as his chance and brought her a cup of water. After a short courtship, they were married on August 12, 1945. The blend of his smooth tenor and her perfect alto would entertain many throughout their marriage.
She did complete her English degree from Blue Mountain, but did not make it to the classroom. Instead, In 1959, after feeling the call to ministry she became the first woman licensed to preach in the Methodist Church in Mississippi, three years later becoming the first ordained female Methodist minister in Mississippi. She served Pleasant Grove, Liberty, Crossroads, Jumper town, Blackland, Oak Grove, Carolina, and Grace United Methodist Churches in Booneville; Dennis, Golden, and Old Bethel United Methodist Churches in southern Tishomingo County; Box Chapel, Hopewell, and Indian Springs United Methodist Churches in Alcorn County; Walls, Lake Cormorant, and Robinsonville in DeSoto and Tunica counties. She retired after 29 years in the ministry from Byhalia United Methodist Church in 1988.
Grandchildren, and others, enjoyed the talent of her cooking. For many years breakfasts were blessed with syrup and biscuits or gravy and biscuits. Stove top popcorn in just the right pan, and Pepsi floats were a staple at Grandmother's house. Too many cake recipes are referred to as just "Grandmother's Cake"; or chicken casserole, or fruit salad, and no green beans could even pretend to compare to hers! She sewed countless cheerleader, band, and choral uniforms, custom dresses and outfits. She cross-stitched, knitted, crocheted, and quilted. She loved to sing, play piano, and only a few know of her great dancing skills. One had to be brave and quick to accompany her when shopping, driving, or running away from the assisted living home. She had as many favorite hymns and songs as she had favorite desserts. One that held a special place in her heart was "Brighten the Corner Where You Are" and she did!
Ms Ruth was called home on Monday, May 24. She is survived by sons Hugh Michael "Mickey" Wood (Ann) of Booneville, Mississippi, and Donald Mayhew Wood (Paula) of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Grandmother is survived by 8 grandchildren: Laurin Wood Simpson (Brad), Leigh Wood Stauffer, Juliet Wood Henderson (Joey), Paul Michael Wood (Rebecca), Charles "Charley" Graham Wood (Britney), Kathryn "Kitty" Wood Johnson (Luke), Rebecca Wood Fiorentini (Tony), and Frances "Francie" Wood Wilson (Jason). She is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by a baby sister, her parents, her brother, her beloved husband, Brother Huey Edward Wood, and a grandson, William Ryan Simpson.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 27 at Booneville Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Baby Kyson Chase Payton
Baby Kyson Chase Payton was born May 25, 2021 to Tyler C. Payton and Mikela S. Echoles at the Tupelo Women's Hospital in Tupelo, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents: Tyler C. Payton and Mikela S. Echoles ; his sister Arreyonna S. Eacholes; Maternal Grandparents: Michael O. Gates and Katrena L. Echoles; Paternal Grandparent: Connie A. Payton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his late Grandfather: Rodney Fitzpatrick.
Graveside service will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 10:30 AM at New Hope Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Flora (Myrt) Todd
Lewiston, ME - Flora (Myrt) Todd, age 82, passed away Monday morning May 24th at d'Youville Pavillion with family at her side. She was born in Myrtle, MS June 30, 1938, one of seven children born to Aubrey and Celia Birdie (Tucker) Dodds. She was educated in the Myrtle schools. On July 2, 1955, Flora married Kenneth E. Todd, who joined the Navy and together they settled in Florida to raise their son Tony as she stayed home to make their house a home. Her husband Ken predeceased her in 1985. She had been residing in Maine since 2014 to be closer to her sister Ann. Among Flora's favorite enjoyments was oil painting along with several other crafts including quilting, needle point, stained glass and cross stitch. She loved cooking and fun times with her family of whom she was always very supportive. Flora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind a granddaughter Savannah Todd, a grandson Kenneth Todd, a great-grandson Orion Burnham, two sisters Linda Edwards of Munford, TN and Dorothy "Ann" Rule and husband Marty of Lisbon Falls, ME, a brother Hugh Dodds of Euless, TX, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the United Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi. Funeral service will be held June 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Myrtle, MS where she will be laid to rest by her Son Tony. Brother Bobby Butler and Brian Dinker will be officiating.
Jerry Brent Mauldin
NEW ALBANY - Jerry Brent Mauldin, 56, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee due to colon cancer. He was born on May 25, 1965 in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Jerry Bruce Mauldin and Swanda Mauldin Boyd.
He is survived by his mother, Swanda Mauldin Boyd (James), sister Lynn Harp (Rick); his nieces and nephews, Stephen Dawe (Samantha), Taylor Dawe, and Scotty Dawe (Heather), all of New Albany, Mississippi; great niece, Mylan Dawe and great nephews, Brayden and Lucca Dawe, all of New Albany, Mississippi.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Jerry Mauldin and his grandparents, Cody and Ruby Newsum and Jack and Annie Lee Mauldin.
Arrangements will be private to the family.