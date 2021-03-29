Serina Rynne' Jennings, 42, fought colon/rectum cancer for 18 months before God took her to her forever home on March 20, 2021. She was survived by her loving husband, William, of almost 25 years; their children Vickie and Mikel; her parents Terry Tullis; Valerie and Bob Johns. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana and she grew up in the Black Hills area of South Dakota until she moved to Etta almost 16 years ago. She attended Black Hills State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in Human Services with an emphasis in Law and Probation; she then went to the University of South Dakota where she earned her degree in nursing. She was a very passionate and caring nurse, after she realized her love for it; then she completed her Master's Degree in nursing online with the University of Phoenix. From a young age, she loved the idea of seeing the world through traveling. Serina and her husband made sure that their kids had the opportunity to travel. In her short time on earth, they were able to take multiple cruises, tour Italy, and visit 42 states with their children. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the American Legion of New Albany. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother of two, and nurse that cared for all. She will be greatly missed. She asked that everyone plant a flowering tree instead of sending flowers. There will be a Celebration of Life at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle for everyone at a later date. Please follow Macedonia Church's Facebook page for a date and time. Please send cards and donations to Macedonia Baptist Church or their home in Etta, MS.
Billy Lynn Whitt, 73, resident of Potts Camp and long time resident of North Mississippi, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A Private Graveside Service in Malvern, AR will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Whitt was born April 22, 1947 in Malvern, AR, the son of the late Wallace and Thelma Whitt. He was a graduate of Holly Springs High School and continued his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He was employed in Quality Control Management around the North Mississippi areas before retiring.
A Christian, Mr. Whitt was a family oriented person and will be remembered for his love of fishing.
Those left to share memories include three children, Lisa Kay Brown of Horn Lake, Mark Whitt of New Albany and Kevin Whitt of Asland, one sister, Sherry Ann Osteen of Holly Springs and five grandchildren.
James Adrian "Jim" Craig, 48, resident of New Albany, died Thursday, February 25,2021 in Gainesville, Fl.
A Private Service of Remembrance will be Monday, March 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A Private Family Burial will be in the New Albany Cemetery.
Jim was born October 18, 1972 in Laurel, Ms, the son of the late Jack Stanley and Ruby Busby Craig. He received his education in the Water Valley Public School System.
He had a variety of occupations over his live and was an avid adventurer. He worked for Dean Brown, building communication towers, earned his Journeyman license and was 1 of 4 connectors in Memphis, TN. He was a successful owner of a semi-truck and a company driver.
Jim grew up in Jackson, MS then moved to Water Valley at 10 years old. When he was 17 he moved to New Albany with his Grandmother Anita Craig, that preceded him in death.
A Christian, Jim loved to hear Bro. Marty Merritt, so Beulah Baptist church is where he currently attended. His personal relationship with Jesus had really grown in the past 5 years. He loved being a Dad and considered it a privilege to have and raise a son.
Memories will be shared by his wife, Melissa Dian Tice Craig, New Albany, one son, Elijah James Craig, Myrtle, one sister, Melissa Craig Herring, Laurel, Ms, and one brother, Michael Craig (Babbs) of St. John's Island, SC.
