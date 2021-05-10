Frances Beville White
Frances Beville White of Meridian, MS, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Services are Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, with Bro. David Hopkins officiating with internment at New Albany City Cemetery in New Albany, MS at 4:00 p.m. She was born March 19, 1956 in New Albany, MS to Cleburne Beville and Barbara Dodds Beville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Frances graduated with honors from Provine High School of Jackson, attended Mississippi College, and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school, primarily middle school English, for over 20 years. For the last 8 years she served Congressman Gregg Harper and Congressman Michael Guest as a Special Assistant for Constituent Services. In addition to helping veterans and teaching hundreds of school children, she taught dozens of children in Bible Drill. She was a pastor's wife with a sweet, servant's heart who loved helping others and being with her family.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Dodds Beville; her grandfather, Bond Dodds; her beloved grandmother, Frances Dorman Dodds; her uncle, James F. Dodds and aunt, Kay Davis Dodds; and her first cousin, James L. (Sport) Dodds.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Dr. Carl M. White of Meridian; her beloved children: son Dr. David M. White and Elizabeth of Rankin County; son Dr. Daniel J. White and Ashley of Canton; daughter, Katie White Stark and Dr. Casey Stark of Slidell, LA; and six beloved grandchildren; Mary Frances White, Martha Kate White, Molly Stark, Max Stark, Carlye Stark, and Collins Stark. Also, two first cousins, Frank Dodds of New Albany, and Bill Dodds of Texas.
The family extends a very special thank you to Donna Rollins Watkins for her many months of loving care during Frances' illness.
Pallbearers: David White, Daniel White, Casey Stark, Howard White, Johnny White, Pauleno Sandoval, Frank Dodds, and Bill Dodds. Honorary pallbearers: Max Stark, the Honorable Michael Guest, the Honorable Gregg Harper.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Frances White scholarship fund at Blue Mountain College.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jettie Jean Pollard
Jettie Jean Pollard, 81, passed away May 2, at Baptist Memorial Oxford, MS. She was born December 23, 1939 to Willie W. Taylor and Sallie Alexander in HIckory Flat, MS.
Jettie was a past employee of Piper Impact. Her favorite past-time was quilting and enjoying the fellowship of the other women at the church.
She is survived by two sons: Kenny Cox (Barbara) and Cliff Cox (Allison) both of New Albany, MS, daughters: Cindy Roberts of New Albany, MS and Melody Cook (Lonnie) of Potts Camp, MS, one brother: Carroll Taylor (Judy) of Hickory Flat, MS, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held May 5 from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at Faith Baptist Church, 6300 Hwy 178, Hickory Flat. Funeral Service to follow with Bro. Greg Moffitt , officiating. Interment at McKay's Cemetery, Hickory Flat. Pallbearers: Christopher Cook, Corey Cook, Trey Roberts, Adam Roberts, Chad Cox, Trent Cox and Miles Cox.
Diane Clayton Stanton
Diane Clayton Stanton, 52, resident of Potts Camp and long time resident of Marshall County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday evening, April 30, 2021 at her residence.
The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Diane was born December 19, 1968 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Hardy Virgil and Emily Houston Clayton. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Diane loved family and her grandchildren were an important part of her life. She enjoyed listening to music, watching her favorite television programs and had a passion for animals.
Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Ashley Moore (Nick) of Hickory Flat and Justin Stanton (Memorie) of Hernando, two brothers, Richard Clayton and Randall Clayton, both of Potts Camp, five grandchildren and the father of her children, David Stanton of Potts Camp.
Barbara Josephine Driggers
On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Barbara Josephine Driggers, 73, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Driggers was born March 5, 1948 in New Prague, MN, the daughter of the late Ramona Deets Higgenbothem. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Jerry Lee Driggers, who preceded her in death November 6, 2020.
A Christian and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Driggers was a member of the Union County Quilting Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Baycliff Chapter Texas. She will be remembered for her love of animals, reading, crocheting and sharing her "two cents worth " to every conversation.
Mrs. Driggers was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother who had a zest for life and a wonderful outgoing personality. She will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know and love her.
Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Deidre Driggers and David Driggers, both of New Albany and Janice Clay of San Leon, TX, one sister, Candace Webb of Slidell, LA, five grandchildren, Richard Driggers (Tabitha), Erick Driggers (Natalie), Kelly Hutchens (Megan), Beth Pruitt (Todd) and Kari Taylor and sixteen great grandchildren.
Robert Gerlan Allred
Robert Gerlan Allred, 84, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence in the Poolville Community of Union County. He was born August 11, 1936, in New Albany, the son of Connie Andrew and Clifford Marie Miller Allred. Mr. Allred had worked in manufacturing, building railroad locomotives most of his career. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, and he enjoyed woodworking, tinkering on cars, and yard work.
He is survived by one son, Mark Allred, and his wife, Kathy, of New Albany; three daughters, Alice Allred of Hickory Flat, Shelia Maxey, and her husband, Robert, of Myrtle, and Donna Self, and her husband, Todd, of Cotton Plant; sister, Billie Ayers of Myrtle; two step-sisters, Brenda Towery (Jerry) of Myrtle, and Linda Grant (Mike) of New Albany; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty three years, Martha Allred; a baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; and two brothers, Fred and Gervie Allred.
Services were May 7, 2021. at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Terry Floyd and Chaplain Jerry Grammer, officiating. Burial was in Glenfield Memorial Park. Active pallbearers were Phillip Sword, David Cameron, Chad Smithey, Grant Boyd, Larry Parks, and Taylor Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Grant and Joseph Mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Ms. Medical Center Hospice.
Janet Teresa Simpson Huggins
Janet Teresa Simpson Huggins was born October 7, 1955 in Ripley, Mississippi and passed away May 5, 2021 in Oakland, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodie E. and Toie K. Bishop Simpson and brother, Jerry K. Simpson. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, John Huggins; her daughters, Donna Stinnett (Tommy) of Napoleonville, LA and Carrie Cooper (Jon) of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, Kristina Belk, Trevor Belk and Chandler Cooper; three brothers, Timothy W. Simpson of Atlanta, GA, Richard Tate Simpson of Atlanta, GA and John B. Simpson of New Albany, MS; three sisters, Doris J. Garvin of New Albany, MS, Cheryl Pannell of New Albany, MS and Joyce Herring of Coldwater, MS; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Janet graduated from Myrtle High School in Myrtle, Mississippi. She attended Northeast Community College. She retired from AT&T with 41 years of service. In 2015, Janet and John built their dream home that included her pool. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in the yard and garden. Her love of animals was evident with her many pets over the years including the ones she leaves behind Bailey, Kipper, Toby and Bella.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Huggins were held at 3 P.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with [minister name] officiating. Interment was private.
Garry Keith Weathers
Garry Keith Weathers, 60, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Weathers will be at 11 AM Monday, May 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Kerry Davis officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 PM in Joel Cemetery in Tishomingo County.
Garry was born April 25, 1961, the son of the late William Arlin and Leona Provins Weathers. He received his education in the Indiana Public School System and was a proud owner of his family's auto repair shop. In later years, he was employed with Master-Bilt in New Albany.
A Christian and an avid musician, Garry will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and playing his guitar. He leaves behind his beloved family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, May 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Barbara Thompson Weathers of New Albany, four sons, Keith Thompson, Garry Weathers, John Weathers, and Justin Weathers, all of New Albany, three sisters, Brenda Edge, Vicky Davis, Debbie Little, and eleven grandchildren.
