William Samuel "Bill" DePriest
William Samuel "Bill" DePriest, 96, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Dogwood in New Albany. He was born September 3, 1924 to Samuel Rudolph DePriest and Mattie Lucille Hughes DePriest. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Navy. He moved from his birthplace of Perry County, TN to New Albany in 1956. He retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company after 39 years. He was a faithful member of the New Albany Church of Christ, where he had served as an Elder.
Bill was always smiling and made everyone around him laugh. He never met a stranger. He loved his family, especially his wife. They would have been married for 72 years on June 1.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until service time at 1:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Ray Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Helen DePriest; a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat Kennedy (Ray); three grandchildren: Claire DePriest, Kate Teasler (Hal), and Parker DePriest (Laura); and five great grandchildren: Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler.
Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young
Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young, 84, resident of Jackson, Georgia for over 20 years, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Young will be 11 AM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in New Albany with Rev. Brownie Toehill officiating. Burial with Military Recognition will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Young was born November 11, 1936, the eldest son of the late Starlyn Henry and Virginia McGaughey Young and received his education in the Grayridge, Missouri Public School System. A Christian, Mr. Young proudly served his country United States Air Force and was the owner and operator of Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning in the Atlanta area.
Visitation will be today from 10:30 AM to 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Elaine Mathis Young, a son, Robert Young of New Mexico, his daughters, Pamela Young of Las Vegas, NV and Connie Young of Boulder City, NV and Tasha Young of Jackson, GA, one granddaughter, Heidi Cataldo , of Las Vegas, NV, two brothers, John Young of New Albany and David Young (Diane) of Pickwick Dam, TN and three sisters, Carol Anson of New Albany, Melinda Dunlap of Cumming, GA and Cathie Bouland (Jeff), Marion, AR.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Young of New Albany and Steve Young of Birmingham AL, two brothers in law, Jack Dunlap and John Anson.
James Earl Vandygriff
James Earl Vandygriff, 81, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence in Ripley.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Vandygriff were at 2PM Saturday, May 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield and Bro. Mark Lindsey officiating. Burial followed in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Vandygriff was born July 16, 1939 in Tippah County, the son of the late Thomas Jackson and Lovely Greer Vandygriff. He received his education in the Dumas Public School System and in earlier years, was employed with the Oil Dri Corporation as long as health permitted.
A devoted member of Mt. View Baptist Church, Mr. Vandygriff will be remembered for his love of family that including spoiling his much adored great grandchildren and anything outdoors. Catfishing, camping, rabbitt hunting, and watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves were some of his favorite pastimes.
Those left to cherish memories include one daughter, Alice Mask (Jimmy), two sons, Jimmy and Dale Vandygriff, all of Ripley, three sisters, Ethel Childers of Ripley, Judy Hatfield of Wheeler, Mildred Hopkins of Blue Mountain, four brothers, Edward Vandygriff (Sheila) of Blue Mountain, Wayne Vandygriff (Dala) of Ripley, Jackey Vandygriff (Diane) of Belden and William Vandygriff, three grandchildren, Whitney Wallace (Logan Dixon), Paige Hill (Tyler), Andrew Mask, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Davis Vandygriff, a sister, Beatrice King and a brother John Thomas Vandygriff.
Angela Jane Witt Spencer
Angela Jane Witt Spencer, 62, passed from her worldly life into life eternal on May 13, 2021. Angela was born in New Albany on March 21, 1959 to loving parents, Vance and Martha (Tootsie) Witt. She spent her entire life in New Albany and deeply loved her family and her community. Her life was filled with joy experienced from serving others and caring for loved ones. Angela had a gift for making people, of all ages, feel loved and cherished. She was known by everyone she met by her beautiful smile, high energy, contagious laugh, and warm hugs.
Angela's life was a testament to her love for Christ, and it was evident in everything she did. She taught school for 25 years, and her students affectionately called her Ms. Angela. They looked to her for guidance and comfort because they felt the genuine love that she had for each of them. She was a natural teacher and as effective as she was in the classroom, always felt more blessed by the children she touched.
Angela was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and a true disciple of Christ. She taught Sunday School for many years, served as a Confirmation mentor to young people, worked with the children's musical programs, was a devoted choir member and served in a business capacity as an administrative board member. Angela, a good and faithful servant, touched so many lives at the church and brought joy in every capacity.
Angela's biggest joy was her family. She married the love of her life, David Spencer, and they were blessed with two wonderful children, Witt and Allie. Angela was happiest when taking care of her crew. As her family grew and grandchildren came along, she became known as "Gigi". She was constantly nurturing, entertaining, and caring for the ones she loved. Her family service did not end there. Angela was always there to support her parents, in-laws, sisters, nieces, and nephews. She radiated positivity, and her family will forever be blessed by her spirit.
Angela is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Elmo Spencer, Jr., her son Wittman Gray Spencer, his wife Bridget and their two children Ivery and Corinne, her daughter Allie Spencer Cissom, her husband Cody and their son Turner, her parents Vance and Martha Witt, her sister Anita Witt Alef, her husband Mike and their children Emily Carol, Riley and Martha Vance, and her sister Martha Witt Rainey, her husband David and their children Eathen, Joseph, and Rachel, her mother-in-law Betty Sue Spencer, her brother-in-law Robert Wade Spencer and his children Carrie and Gray, and David's uncle Warren W. Gray.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law David Elmo Spencer, Sr.
Visitation will be drive through at First United Methodist Church, New Albany, MS on Monday, May 17th from 12:30 to 2:30. The service will follow and be held in the Sanctuary beginning at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials or gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead Street, New Albany, MS 38652 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
