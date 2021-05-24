Jerry McWhorter Randle
Jerry McWhorter Randle, 81, resident of Blue Springs, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 15, 2021, at his residence.
A Service of Remembrance will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation.
Mr. Randle was born February 25, 1940 in Lake County, Illinois, the second oldest son of the late Austin and Lorainne Bryan Randle. Mr. Randle proudly served his country in the United States Army and was owner and operator of Randle Drywall Service for 42 years before retiring.
A member of Ellistown Baptist Church, Mr. Randle will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he rode his 4 wheeler, fished in his pond and worked the land his family acquired over 30 years ago. He took much pride in his yard, was very particular about his corn that was raised in his garden and could find him most every morning sipping his coffee on his deck while watching his hummingbirds. Known as a hard working man that lived by his policy of "do it his way because that was the "right" way", Mr. Randle enjoyed the simple things in life but most of all, his grandchildren.
Memories will continue to be shared by his daughters, Felicia Randle, of Pingree Grove, Illinois, Amber Randle of Fallbrook, California, four brothers, Norman Randle, Fox River Grove, Illinois, B.J. Randle, Elezabeth, Colorado, Tom Randle, Largo, Florida and Victor Randle of Abingdon, IL, three grandchildren, Emma,William and Catherine Randle- Zeglis all of Pingree Grove, Illinois and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Billy Calvin Whiteside
Billy Calvin Whiteside, 78, resident of Bartlett, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Memphis.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be one hour before services and a private burial will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Born December 24, 1942, he was the son of the late CW and Bertha Mae Whiteside. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an avid Ole Miss Football fan, collector of classic cars and enjoyed playing golf.
He leaves his loving wife, Kim; daughter, Angie Dupree (Will); grandchildren, Jordan and Reese; son, Kevin Whiteside; step son, Brian Bolton (Lydia); grandchildren, Aiden, Hudson & Beckett; his sister, Joyce Briley (Bill); brother, Gary Whiteside (Ruth), many other relatives and good friends.
George E. Dixon
George E. Dixon, 89, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born July 28, 1931 to Edward Homer Dixon and Elva May Randolph Dixon. Mr. Dixon was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years, he also worked in administration at the VA for 19 years. He was very active in serving his country and community. He was involved in the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church and was the past commander and chaplain for the American Legion. Mr. Dixon was an entertainer, he loved to sing at nursing homes, New Haven school, and many events. Mr. Dixon was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Services for Mr. Dixon will be Tuesday May 25, 2021, at 3:00pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Bro. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, from 4pm till 6pm and Tuesday, May 25 from 2pm till the start of the service, all at Ingomar Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Thompson Harper Dixon, two step daughters; Serena Schuman (Raymond) of Charleston, WV, and Kimberly Burford (John) of Sissonville, WV, one son; Buddy Dixon (Sandy) of New Albany, and one step son, Robert Harper (Chasity) of St. Albans, WV; all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved dearly, and a loving pet Pharaoh.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Keith Nance, Jeff Sweatt, Billy Montgomery, Ben Dixon, Shayne Adams, and Billy Matkins.
Honorary pallbearers are American Legion Post 72 and IBC Fellowship SS Class.
Pallbearers are Keith Nance, Jeff Sweatt, Billy Montgomery, Ben Dixon, Shayne Adams, and Billy Matkins.

Honorary pallbearers are American Legion Post 72 and IBC Fellowship SS Class.

United Funeral Service will fly the Air Force Flag in honor of Mr. Dixon's loyal service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Legion Post 72 P.O. Box 457, New Albany MS 38652.