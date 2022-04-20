Eltice Jarrett was born July 18, 1928, to Mamie Hale Joyner and James Amos Joyner.
She departed this earthly life from Pontotoc Health and Rehab on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Graden Jarrett, 3 daughters, Jean Mathews of Pontotoc, Patsy Medlin (James) of New Albany, Rhonda Goolsby (Aaron) of Hickory Flat; 7 grandchildren, Steve Mathews (Lisa), David Mathews (Tabatha), Barry Mathews (Kourtney), Joy Williams (Todd), Jarrett Thompson (Megan), Ginger Heatherly (Derek), Jessie Hutchison (Wesley); several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law Cora Browning. And several bonus great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, brothers, Martin and Collins Joyner, 1 sister Patricia Joyner Fitts, and 1 son-in-law Johnny Mathews.
Her greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her kindness and humbleness to meet the needs of her community. She was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club for over 50 years.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mathews, David Mathews, Barry Mathews, Jarrett Thompson, Todd Williams, Derek Heatherly, Wesley Hutchison, Colten Mathews, Ross Mathews, and Parker Heatherly.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 Friday, April 15, 2022, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Watts and Bro. Bobby Caples officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night April 14, from 5 pm until 8 pm and Friday from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm all at Midway Baptist Church, 8773 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab and HomeCare Hospice for the compassionate and loving care that they provided to our wife and mother.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Joan Lee McDaniel Reeder, 87, passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, MS. She was born on September 13, 1934 to the late Frank and Eva Raymond in Cleveland, OH. She grew up in Tunica, MS where she graduated high school. She attended the University for Women in Columbus, MS. She moved to New Albany, MS where she retired from Mattie Thompson as a school secretary. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children; two daughters Tmora (Henry) Payne, Katherine McDaniel, one son, Ray Allen. Bonus children; Karen (Barry) McLaughlin, Glen (Tammie) Reeder, Jeff (Vickie) Reeder, and Rodger (Dena) Reeder, six grandchildren; Morgan (Lee) Plaxico, Spencer Payne, Hardy (Marie) Cohee, Kristen Ramsey, McKenzie Ramsey and Savannah Allen, and eleven bonus grandchildren; Miranda (Phil) Schoggen, Lauren Ann (Seth) Cobb, Ashley (John Mark) Jarrett, Matthew (Lianna) Reeder, Tarver (Alex) Reeder, Drew (Holly) Reeder, Dylan (Clare) Reeder, Elizabeth Reeder, Meggan Reeder and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Reeder of Ecru, and the late George McDaniel of New Albany.
Visitation will be from 11:00am till 12:00noon on Friday, April 15, 2022 at United Funeral Service. A small private service for immediate family will start at 12:00 noon.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Magnolia Manor of Tupelo, and Home Care Hospice of New Albany for their extraordinary caregiving.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago. IL 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org, local food pantry, or Cherry Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 603 Ecru, MS 38841.