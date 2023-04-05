— The following people were booked into the Union County Jail on felony charges during March, according to county records:
—Allred, Alexus Rose, dob 10/12/98, CR 107, New Albany; booked March 6; possession of meth and DUI 3rd; $10,000 bond, out.
—Armstrong, Dexter Alan, dob 3/12/66, Bankhead St., New Albany; booked March 26; DUI 3rd; $10,000 bond, out.
—Black,Wesley, dob 2/2/87, Freewill Lane, MS; booked March 21; possession of meth and possession of Sch. II with intent; $20,000 bond, out.
—Bogue, Kenneth Dean, dob 5/31/75, Krotzer Road, Sardis; booked March 8; grand larceny, burglary commercial; $55,000 bond.
—Bowling, Cody, dob 1/12/89, CR 25, Myrtle; booked March 20; possession of meth; $5,000 bond, out.
—Collins, Christopher Lavone, dob 3/10/87, Glen St., New Albany; booked March 27, possession of meth;$5,000 bond, out.
—Diaz, Argilo Manuel, dob 1/24/74, SW 100 Ave., Cartel Bay, Fla.; booked March 6; possession of marijuana (trafficking); $100,000 bond, out.
—Evans, John, dob 7/4/70, Old Springville Rd., Birmingham, Ala.; booked March 2; possession of cocaine; $5,000 bond, out.
—Greif, James, dob 10/7/99, CR 51, Myrtle; booked March 7; possession of Ecstasy; $5,000 bond, out.
—Hill, Brain Keith, dob 8/26/80, East Walnut, Ripley; booked March 1; possession of meth; $10,000 bond, out.
—Irving, Mario, dob 12/27/89, CR 813, Pontotoc; booked March 20; possession of Ecstasy; $10,000 bond, out.
—Johnson, Corey Lee, dob 12/15/80, North 2nd St., New Albany; booked March 5; felony fleeing; $5,000 bond, out.
—Kimble, Keith Sawyer, dob 12/28/74, Sawyer Circle, New Albany; booked March 9; possession of cocaine,;$1,000 bond, out.
—Klimashevsky, Alexander, dob 7/8/70, Supelvada Blvd., North Hills, Calif.; booked March 4; trafficking marijuana, trafficking wax, aggravated trafficking mushrooms; no bond.
—Lee, Jimmy Erwin, dob 6/26/72, CR 249, Etta; booked March 9; possession of meth; $5,000 bond, out.
—Mack, Brandon Wilson, dob 1/9/87, Rd 1279, Tupelo, booked March 6; possession of meth; $5,000 bond, out.
—McCammon, Tindall James, dob 11/14/71, CR 50, New Albany, booked March 8; trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession of firearm by felon; $130,000 bond, out.
—Moore, Derrick Lamar, dob 11/1/87, Wilkins Loop, New Albany; booked March 16; contraband in jail; $5,000, out.
—Robinson, Jr., Donald, dob 6/24/88, MS 30 East, New Albany; booked March 2; burglary; bond $5,000, out.
—Sowell, Tena Lean, dob 11/12/70, CR 276 Blue Springs,; booked March 13; DUI 3rd; bond $10,000, out.
—Vance, Shelby, dob 10/20/82, CR 115, New Albany; booked March 14; attempted murder; no bond.
—Wells, Sarah Elizabeth, dob 11/27/91, West Henry St., Kaukauna, WI; booked March 6; prescription forgery; $2,500 bond, out.
—Clifton, Sonya, dob 3/3/76, Cedar Mills Drive, Cordova, Tenn.; booked March 29; felony fleeing, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon; no bond set as of Thursday, March 30.
—Floyd, Samuel, dob 5/31/87, CR 167, Baldwyn; possession of meth and mutilation of VIN #; booked March 28; bond $20,000, out.
—Thompson, Johnny, dob 5/6/94, Old Taylor Road, Oxford; booked March 29; possession of firearm by felon; no bond set as of Thursday, March 30.
