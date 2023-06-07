A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The following people have been booked into the Union County Jail on felony charges between May 18 - June 1, according to county records:
—Jackson, Austin, Nettleton, 21, booked May 18, grand larceny and embezzlement, $15,000 bond, out.
—Starnes, Roy, Pontotoc, 50, booked May 18, possession of schedule II, $15,000 bond, out.
—Belli, Anthony David, New Albany, 37, booked May 19, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, out.
—Streich, Andrew, Hickory Flat, 52, booked May 19, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
—Hurt, Jasmine, Danieal, Fulton, 32, booked May 20, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
—Bolen, Joshua William, Pontotoc, 27, booked May 22, grand larceny and burglary, $20,000 bond.
—Ponce-Ulloa, Kevin Anael, New Albany, 26, booked May 23, possession of meth, $5,000.
—Allen Quantivious, Brookhaven, 31, booked May 28, possession of ecstasy with intent, $25,000 bond, out.
—Tice, Melissa, New Albany, 49, booked May 28, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
—Smith, Brittany, Fulton, 38, booked May 29, possession of meth, $10,000 bond, out.
—Sansing, David Austin, Etta, 29, booked May 30, grand larceny, felon in possession of firearm, possession of meth, $25,000 bond.
—Patrick, Laura Ann, Aberdeen, 29, booked May 27, aggravated assault, $10,000 bond.
