The following people have been booked into the Union County Jail on felony charges, according to county records:
—Clifton, Sonya; dob 3/3/76, Cedar Mills Drive, Cordova, Tenn., booked March 29, possession of stolen firearm, felony fleeing, felon in possession of firearm, $15,000 bond, out.
—Brown, Chazton Taiwan, dob 3/26/91, Williams Burg In, Norcross, Ga., booked March 30, trafficking marijuana, $50,000 bond.
—Lindsey, Jamall Taykua dob 1/17/95, Lyman Hall Place, Orange Park, Fla., booked March 30, trafficking marijuana, $50,000 bond, out.
—Lipford, Kenny, dob 4/20/80, East Bankhead Street, New Albany, booked March 30, child molesting, $10,000 bond.
—Hendrix, Nikki Paige, dob 12/9/86, CR 209 Blue Springs, booked March 31, contraband in jail, $5,000 bond.
—Waddle, Morgan Rose, dob 9/22/84, Dewey’s Road, New Albany, booked March 31, arson, $50,000 bond, out.
—Luna, Robert, dob 11/14/78, Highway 15 North Ripley, booked April 3, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
—Wilkerson, William Corey, dob 11/11/81, CR 142 Blue Springs, booked April 3, grand larceny, possession of stolen firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, $35,000 bond.
—Fortune, Justin Curtis, dob 6/15/79, Friendship Road, Pontotoc, booked April 4, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
—Rutherford, Justin David, dob 6/15/79, CR 825 Myrtle, booked April 4, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime, $15,000 bond.
—Tunnell, Daniel Keith, dob 3/18/90, Hwy 348 New Albany, booked April 4, possession of meth, no bond listed as of Thursday, March 6.
—Crone, Travis, dob 8/3/74, Over by Circle, Little Rock, AR., booked April 5, possession of meth, $5,000 bond, out.
