New Albany Light Gas &Water Director Bill Mattox and Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said Saturday morning, April 1, that Friday night’s severe weather that pummeled Lee County caused relatively few problems as it passed through Union County on the way to Lee.
There were no reports of injuries or fatalities in Union County, and only scattered reports of damages in that county, both men said Saturday morning.
Said Mattox Saturday morning: “We had a few isolated outages, but a couple guys who were on call were able to handle them,” he said.
He was expecting big trouble from the heavy weather, and the relatively few outages it caused in Union County were a pleasant surprise, he said.
“We’ve had a crew working in Amory repairing recent storm damage there, so we brought all the guys and their equipment back about 4 p.m. Friday.
“We found we didn’t need them, so we sent them all back to Amory this morning,” Mattox said Saturday.
Clayton said Saturday morning the same storm that set down in Lee County, causing heavy damages there, caused little damage on its way through Union County.
“We’ve had a report of tin ripped off the roof of a house on Highway 9 North and a shed destroyed behind that house. We’ve also had reports of a few trees down,” he said.
