A semi-truck driver with a full load making his way through New Albany early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, can testify that following GPS system instructions can lead you into trouble as it’s trying to guide you to your destination, officials said this week
An 18-wheeler driver hauling an intermodal trailer carrying non-hazardous fiber, headed for Custom Non-Woven at 1015 Munsford, was following GPS instructions when he missed his turnoff at the Glenfield Exit about 7:30 a.m.
The GPS system then rerouted him on an alternate path through New Albany toward his destination. The rerouting instructions took the driver to the intersection of Sycamore and Rosewood.
The intersection was too narrow to make the left turn from Sycamore onto Rosewood, and as the driver attempted the turn, the trailer went off the road and completely tipped over, NALG&W General Manager Bill Mattox said early Wednesday afternoon.
First responders were notified of the wreck about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, and had a unit on scene about a minute later.
First responders secured the cab, which never disconnected from the trailer, to allow the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver was “shook up,” but otherwise apparently unhurt, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
The wreck took out a fire hydrant, street signs, and political sign, and brought a lot of attention, Chief Whiteside said.
Representatives from NALG&W were soon on hand to deal with the hydrant, which was leaking at its junction with a city water main where the truck crushed it. Workers from NALG&W let the hydrant run because they couldn’t immediately get to the damaged portion to make repairs.
Workers from NALG&W and MaxxSouth also removed power lines to allow the Cow Creek wrecker crew to right the trailer and cab. Federal Department of Transportation officials were also on hand.
The trailer and its load were handled by the wrecker/recovery company and their equipment. The cab (tractor) of the rig was heavily damaged as it ended up twisted about a 45-degree angle and never came unhooked from the trailer, the fire chief said.
No customers lost service due to the disabled hydrant, but some customers reported brown water and/or low water pressure from the Glenfield area west to the edge of New Albany, Mattox said. No boil water notice was issued.
The only place which lost water pressure was the New Albany Elementary School, about 10 a.m. It is not certain if the hydrant issue was solely responsible, as an issue with the schools’ backflow prevention device also had to be addressed. Once that valve was repaired, water pressure returned to normal of about 50 psi, Mattox said.
Due to the water problem, school was dismissed early at the Elementary School, which led to schools being dismissed early across the rest of the New Albany School District, Mattox said.
All schools were back in session Wednesday morning.
The hydrant was replaced Wednesday morning, Mattox said.
The damaged hydrant would not have affected fire service had a fire started in an area the hydrant serves, Chief Whiteside said.
“Not having water would not have been an issue. We have 700 hydrants in the city, and there’s another hydrant about 100 yards up the road from this one. Just in case, we stationed two firefighters with a hose nearby until this situation was resolved. There’s very few places where we don’t have access to more than one nearby hydrant, and this isn’t one of them,” the chief said.
The wreck exposed the shortcomings of a GPS system, both men said.
Said Chief Whiteside: “We have signs on some streets in New Albany banning semi-trucks, but we can’t put one on every street. A lot of folks who are traveling depend on GPS systems, me among them.
“GPS may not take you on the best route, especially through smaller towns. I was traveling one time, and my GPS system took me a roundabout way between St. Louis and Indianapolis. I finally wound up on a field road in the country, with hogs in the road in front of me,” he recalled.
Mattox put it more bluntly: “The driver had no business being where he was.”
