If all of Union County doesn’t get access to high-speed internet, it apparently won’t be for lack of trying on the part of local officials.
A courtroom nearly full of residents gathered this past week to hear a progress report by Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Presley, Rep. Sam Creekmore and Sen. Kathy Chism are working on legislative relief while a backup plan would involve support from neighboring public utilities.
Mississippi’s high-speed internet penetration has been among the lowest in the nation. A couple of years ago, the legislature made an effort to help by allowing electric power cooperatives to install needed infrastructure and provide internet service to residents.
Unfortunately, three cities, New Albany, Okolona and Holly Springs, were left out in the cold. That’s because those cities own their electric departments and service rural areas rather than purchasing power from co-ops. The state law not only didn’t include city-owned utilities, it essentially forbade them from providing internet service.
“In the 1930s, no one would serve rural areas. We’re being punished because we brought electricity to people,” Presley said.
“Union County is one of the most fast-growing counties. It’s a shame and a disgrace but we’re sitting here in a broadband hole,” Presley said.
The primary effort being made to correct this situation involves legislative action and we should have a much better idea how that is going today. That’s when bills have to be reported out of committee.
This session, bills were entered in both the House and Senate to effectively allow the three cities into the same provider status as everyone else. The Senate bill, S. B. 2474, made it out, was passed and is being considered in the House.
It says, briefly, that “Any municipally owned electric utility created under this chapter that serves one-third of its capacity outside its municipal boundaries shall possess the same powers as a corporation formed under the Electric Power Association Law, Section 77-5-201 et seq., and shall also be authorized to enter into interlocal agreements with any adjacent public utility.”
If the House also passes it, it goes back to the Senate and, it is hoped, will pass. It still would have to be signed by the governor.
While something like this should sound like a slam dunk, benefitting areas unfairly excluded due to an innocent oversight, passage is not that assured.
Our legislators have been trying to do something like this for the past two years. Efforts have died in local and private bill committees. The reason: “big, fat companies,” Presley said.
First, none of the influential committee chairs lives in the three affected cities. They have good broadband service and don’t care.
Second, the large national internet providers are opposed to this. “They are scared of opening the door,” Presley said, referring to more competition from citizen-owned broadband service.
“Me and Sam and Kathy can’t give them steak and wine all the time like they can,” he said.
This time, the bill was put in a more favorable committee but still could be sunk with killer amendments.
There also is no guarantee Gov. Tate Reeves would sign the bill, because he relies on funding from big companies as well. He did say in a weekend press release, “My administration will continue to leverage every tool at our disposal to ensure all Mississippians, regardless of where they live, have access to the full breadth of benefits technology has to offer.” Time may or may not prove that.
If the Senate bill dies, Presley said Plan B involves the utility co-ops that are in neighboring counties: Tombigbee Electric Power Association, Tippah County Electric Power Association and North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.
He and New Albany Light, Gas and Water Manager Bill Mattox have talked with them and they have agreed to – if all else fails – provide internet service to Union County residents in the edges of the county nearest them. Presley cautioned that the companies will, understandably, take care of their own customers first so the process may take some time.
“Our supervisors will work with the city to use the money available,” Presley said. “Money is not the problem. Corporate lobbying, that’s the problem.”
What Presley, Creekmore and Chism asked of the group at the meeting was to sign petitions for Creekmore to present in the House, to indicate how strongly the public feels about the issue.
They noted the Speaker of the House is not elected by voters (although he would be, should he decide to run for other state office) but the Lt. Governor is. Creekmore and Presley were quick to point out, however, that Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has been supportive of the bill.
Sen. Chism also pointed out that money is available and more is coming. She also attested to the value of sending letters to the state capital. Presley provided the main capitol phone number, 601-359-3200. “Calling it will do the most good,” he said. “But don’t swear and yell. Being nice will get more done.”
In the meantime, New Albany officials are not standing still. Utility manager Bill Mattox said they are working on doing a feasibility study as soon as they can legally do so when the bill passes. Although it first appeared that the cost of building a broadband infrastructure would be prohibitive, Mattox said they have studied the business model and it looks good.
The benefit of broadband service owned by the taxpayers should be obvious and that includes not striving to make a profit.
“AT&T is not obligated to serve anybody. If New Albany can do it, they will do it for everybody,” Presley said. Private companies are more likely to provide service where the most revenue is.
Although big companies have received federal money to expand broadband service, he believes that AT&T’s penetration numbers for Mississippi are – to put it nicely – optimistic if not downright inaccurate. He has asked the Federal Communications Commission to look into them.
This past weekend, The National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded nearly $32.7 million to Mississippi for broadband infrastructure expansion in ten counties. As a result of these grants, broadband supposedly will be brought to 12,487 underserved households across Mississippi.
Among those grants, MaxxSouth New Albany received $1.7 million designated for Benton and Union counties, and MaxxSouth Pontotoc received $5.5 million for Pontotoc County.
It was not clear how much that would benefit Union County residents, if at all.
All the officials said they will not quit their efforts. Presley has long likened the need for high-speed internet to the need for electricity in the 1930s, or even more so due to the recent demands in education and work. “This ain’t just about a convenience thing,” he said. “It’s about where we are going to be in 2030, 2050.”