One charged after assault injures Alpine man Jul 28, 2021

ALPINE • An Alpine man faces charges after cutting another Alpine resident with a box cutter during an argument Saturday, July 17, at an Alpine residence, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.

Richard Norman, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was released Monday, July 19, on $25,000 bond, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Edwards said Norman and the unnamed victim got into confrontation, and Norman then cut the male's arm, investigators were told.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center. Efforts to learn if he remains hospitalized or had had been released weren't successful.