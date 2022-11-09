A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Momarion Green
New Albany police have charged a Myrtle man after a firearm was discharged Friday evening, Nov. 4 at the Hallmarc Inn at 304 Highway 30 West.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Momarion Jerell Green, 18, is charged with the felony of shooting into a dwelling and the misdemeanor of providing false information to police, according to investigators.
He is being held in the Union County Jail.
Police were alerted by a 911 call about 6 p.m. Green was taken into custody at the scene by police.
Investigators said a 9mm Taurus handgun was discharged one time in Green’s room at the motel. The slug went through a mirror in the room and came out through the mirror in the occupied adjoining room.
Police now have the weapon.
Green told police he knew the pistol was loaded, but that it went off accidentally.
At the time of his arrest, Green was out on bond on a felony charge of burglary of an automobile. The District Attorney’s office is now seeking an order to revoke that bond, investigators said.
A receipt was sent to your email.