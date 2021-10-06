Take a random group of five Union County residents and, statistically, one of those five will not be able to read and write as well as needed to manage his or her daily life and employment adequately.
That’s still some better than a decade or so ago when it would have been one out of every three persons.
For years, the rate of so-called functional illiteracy was about 30 percent here. The definition varies but it essentially means that a person can read and write to a limited degree but may have difficulty in reading medicine labels, financial statements and documents that are related to employment.
A group of dedicated Union County volunteers have been quietly combating this problem for more than 35 years.
The Union County Literacy Council was formed in 1985 with the late Peggy Smallwood as a primary driving force.
The organization has continued to help Union County residents learn to read since then with their efforts mostly under the radar.
They receive limited government support, aren’t even tax-exempt or government affiliated and few in number.
New council coordinator Suzanne Still is trying to change that.
“I am working to revitalize the program,” she said.
Still recently took on the job Aug. 14 after the death of former coordinator Nancy Meacham.
“I’ve always loved to read,” Still said. “I’ve read all my life.”
She credits Jimmie Rogers with instilling a love of books. “She was the librarian when I was in the seventh grade. She was so cool,” Still said. “I think she was trying to keep me from talking but she asked if I had read ‘Lorna Doone.’ I just fell in love with it.”
Soon she was moving up to more heavyweight authors like James Michener and Leon Uris, and suspects reading may be in her blood.
“They said Grandma Randolph would read labels on cans,” she said, and now Still can pass that on by reading to her grandchildren.
After retiring, she decided, “It was time to get out.” “I always felt I had a purpose and it was time to find another,” she said.
Her goal is challenging.
The council has gradually lost both teachers and clients to age and death, not yet replacing them with relatively younger people. There is also the potential embarrassment of acknowledging that one cannot read or write adequately.
“Over the next six months I want to recruit a pool of students and teachers,” she said. The council does still serve more than 20 clients at New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults but Still plans to check with agencies that might deal with potential students, such as GED classes, job centers and social agencies.
Becoming a literacy instructor takes commitment but is not demanding in many ways.
“First, you have to teach them how to teach,” she said. “It’s not like teaching a child.”
The council uses the Laubach method, which has been the standard here for years.
“We also use Hooked on Phonics and Focus on Phonics because we have a lot of workbooks and some tapes. We even have a small lending library,” she said.
The council’s mission is to teach people 17 and older who have been out of school at least one year, on the assumption that schools deal with younger students. “You have to read at a fourth grade level to apply for the GED,” she said, so that is a goal of sorts.
Age does not matter otherwise; some students have been in their 90s.
Learning to read is free, through the council.
There is a cost of about $30 for materials, which the council absorbs and some can be re-used.
Once a tutor learns the teaching system, the time required for teacher and student is only about 30-45 minutes a week. Instruction can occur at the council office but many students meet at the Union County Library.
There’s no fixed time limit. “It’s however long you need to do it,” Still said. Some tests and worksheets can help set goals but progress is subjective as well.
“We assess when someone comes in and then the tests,” she said. “We have four levels. Each has a skill book, a workbook, a teacher’s book and some have games and puzzles.”
Right now, she has plenty of instructional materials but would love to run out if she can find students and teachers.
The county provides an office and basic services but a glaring omission is that the literacy office has no internet service.
The county, although no tax-exempt, welcomes donations and they have occasional fund-raisers. “We had a 50-50 drawing at RiverFest that cleared $400,” she said. “It was our first in two years.”
Now, the board of directors and the entire organization are essentially the same people, many of whom have served for years.
With the availability of the Union County Literacy Council, there is no good reason our functional illiteracy rate should not be close to zero.
The council has plenty of success stories and some “graduates” have gone on to become tutors themselves.
“I think we can do a whole lot of good in this community,” Still said. “I think we can have a really vibrant organization.”
It’s just up to the public to take advantage.
The Union County Literacy Council office is at 921 Fairgrounds Spur Road. Still is at the office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The office phone number is 662-534-1930 and Still can be reached at 662-538-3838.
“You’re never too old to learn,” she said.