Wreck

A wrecked truck sits on the side of I-22 following a two-car crash on Sunday, July 25. At least one injury was reported.

 COURTESY PHOTO

UNION COUNTY • The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a two-car crash with at least one injury reported about 8:29 a.m. Sunday, July 25, near mile marker 67 westbound on I-22.

One person was helicoptered from the scene to an unknown hospital.

The roadway was completely blocked for about an hour while troopers and first responders cleared the scene. The roadway reopened about 11:08 a.m. that morning.

No further details of the crash were available, Troop F public information officer Bryan McGee said early Sunday afternoon.

