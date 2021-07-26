One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash By Hank Wiesner Interim Editor Jul 26, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A wrecked truck sits on the side of I-22 following a two-car crash on Sunday, July 25. At least one injury was reported. COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UNION COUNTY • The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a two-car crash with at least one injury reported about 8:29 a.m. Sunday, July 25, near mile marker 67 westbound on I-22.One person was helicoptered from the scene to an unknown hospital.The roadway was completely blocked for about an hour while troopers and first responders cleared the scene. The roadway reopened about 11:08 a.m. that morning.No further details of the crash were available, Troop F public information officer Bryan McGee said early Sunday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 92° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 3:25 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 41 min ago New Albany Community calendar 49 min ago New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 56 min ago New Albany Predawn fire destroys log cabin residence 1 hr ago New Albany Supervisors OK resolution to issue state bonds for CR 81 bridge 3 hrs ago New Albany Missing Myrtle woman found in Union County 4 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists