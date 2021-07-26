UNION COUNTY • Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25, Fire/Rescue crews were dispatched to a two vehicle wreck at the 67 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-22, emergency service personnel said this week.
Crews found a box van off the road in the edge of the woods with the driver trapped inside. The second vehicle was a pickup truck sitting off in the ditch with its driver also entrapped.
Due to the severity of the entrapment in the box van, New Albany called for their second rescue truck for additional manpower and equipment.
Due to an excessive amount of debris in the roadway, both lanes were shut down. Crews removed the driver of the small pickup truck and Baptist Union County took over patient care transporting the patient.
Crews also removed the patient from the box van. The patient was flown from the scene by Hospital Wing. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, firefighters said.
It took an additional amount of time to remove the box van and clean the roadway before traffic could be allowed to travel through the scene. The roadway reopened about 11:08 that morning, Highway patrol officers said.
"This is the third accident in a week requiring fire/rescue on Interstate 22. These accidents along with others from previous weeks on the Interstate just remind us to reiterate the message of ‘please drive safely, be alert, prepared, and watch for others’", said New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.