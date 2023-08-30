The city has a new, exciting vision plan to redevelop the area north of the Burlington-Northern Railroad.
It’s only a vision and is, perhaps, unrealistic or at least ambitious. Much of it is doable, however, and its implementation and success depend on the assertive support of city officials.
That’s for the future.
For now, though, Mayor Tim Kent said officials are considering some less visionary changes, but changes that have been needed for some time.
I, certainly, have suggested some of them for years.
One concerns Court Street.
For those who do not know, it’s the one-block-long street between the courthouse and Regions Bank. It is a one-way street, from north to south.
A problem with it is that when a motorist tries to pull out onto Main Street, vehicles parked in front of the chancery court building block vision of oncoming traffic. Officials have placed a traffic cone to prevent anyone from parking in the space next to Court Street but that did not solve the problem and the only way to see if traffic is coming is to take a chance and pull out into the street, hoping for the best.
Officials are finally considering making the street one way from Main to Bankhead instead. That’s better because the sightlines for anyone pulling out onto Bankhead from Court are much better and safer. That still leaves the problem of people who leave the drive-up windows at the bank and then turn whichever direction on Court that strikes their fancy, despite the street signs, but that, fortunately, does not happen much.
Another change concerns the intersection where Carter Avenue turns into Bratton Road and they connect with South Central by crossing the Tanglefoot Trail. Then, there are the I-22 on and off ramps to add to the mix.
The design is confusing, it’s difficult to see oncoming traffic from some points and several accidents have occurred there. This past week a woman running on the trail was injured by a motorist there.
Kent said they are considering placing some flashing yellow lights there and perhaps more signage to make it clearer who has the right of way, as well as alert drivers, runners or bicyclists who simply may not be paying attention.
A third change may be too daunting to effect. That’s on Railroad Avenue between Bankhead Street and Highland Street.
Eighteen-wheelers don’t have room to turn onto Bankhead from Railroad without backing traffic up and even having to move vehicles, but GPS still sends some that way.
Another problem is that people tend to run the stop sign on Highland and pull out in front of traffic on Railroad Avenue headed toward Cleveland Street, resulting in narrow misses almost daily.
Making the street one way from south to north would force the trucks to use McGill Street where there is plenty of room under the new railroad trestle to turn.
However, there is still a need for deliveries to be made on Railroad Avenue, especially to the new Nico’s Downtown, and Railroad Avenue now is a major route for fire and rescue vehicles to use. Closing that section entirely is also a possibility, although perhaps not a good one.
Another concern is the remaining railroad tracks in the street, because the rails present a danger to bicyclists and can be a bit rough.
The mayor said removing the rails would likely necessitate removing the ties underneath as well, which would require more street work.
There may be no good solution to the Railroad Avenue problem but someone is going to be seriously injured by people ignoring the stop sign on Highland and pulling out in front of vehicles on Railroad Avenue.
Finally, one other bit of good news.
The city has accumulated about $4 million in its street fund so perhaps officials will finally decide on a significant amount of street repair being done.
Several years ago the city streets could have been brought up to what amounted to adequate status for about $7 million. It would be interesting – and likely depressing – to learn what that same amount of work would cost today after the delays but some of our streets are in embarrassingly bad condition so any work may be an improvement.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.