One week from today we will know who will compete for office in the August party primaries and, then, November general election. Wednesday, Feb. 1, is the deadline.
As of this past weekend, all county incumbents had qualified for re-election except Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford, who announced she will retire from office at the end of the year. The only incumbents who had no opponents Friday were Chancery Clerk Annette Hickey, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam, Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Boman, Prosecuting Attorney Joe Marshall Davis, Second District Supervisors Chad Coffey, Fourth District Supervisor Randy Owen. East Post Justice Court Judge David Garrison, West Post Justice Court Judge Chris Childers, District 2 Election Commissioner Bill Azlin and District 4 Election Commissioner T. Michael Beam.
Candidates have to declare a political party affiliation or run as independents. Party candidates must first get through the primary election Aug. 8 to determine who the party nominees will be to go on to the general election Nov. 7. Independents will not be voted on until November.
As of this past weekend, all the candidates were running as Republicans except for one Independent, incumbent election commissioner T. Michael Beam.
Below are those who qualified this past week. (i) means the candidate is an incumbent and (R) means Republican. A (D) would mean Democrat and (I) means independent.
County Offices:
Sheriff – Avery Adair (R), Anthony Bullard (R), Danny Dillard (R), Jimmy Edwards (i), (R)
Chancery Clerk – Annette Hickey (i) (R)
Circuit Clerk – Christy Adair (R), Donna Treadaway (R), Ronnie Wilhite (R)
Tax Assessor-Collector – Tameri Dunnam (i) (R)
Coroner – Pam Boman (i) (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney – Joe Marshall Davis (i) (R)
County District Offices:
District 1 Supervisor – Sam Taylor (i) (R), Eddie “E.T.” Turner (R)
District 2 Supervisor – Chad Coffey (i) (R)
District 3 Supervisor – C. J. Bright (i) (R), Michael Moody (R), Justin Rowell (R)
District 4 Supervisor – Randy Owen (i) (R)
District 5 Supervisor – Charlie Tohill (R), Steve Watson (i) (R)
East Post Justice Court Judge – David Garrison (i) (R)
West Post Justice Court Judge – Chris Childers (i) (R)
East Post Constable – P. J. Doyle (i) (R), Steven Prewett (R)
West Post Constable – Ronnie Goudy (i) (R), Luke Taylor (R)
District 2 Election Commissioner – Bill Azlin (i) (R)
District 4 Election Commissioner – T. Michael Beam (i) (I)
(District 3 will be a special election with later qualifying period)
Also on the ballot will be state and state district offices. They include so far:
State offices:
Governor – Brandon Presley (D), Tate Reeves (i) (R), Gregory Wash (D), Dr. John Witcher (R)
Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (i) (R), Shane Quick (R)
Secretary of State – none so far
Attorney General – Lynn Fitch (i) (R)
State Auditor – Shad White (i) (R)
State Treasurer – David McRae (i) (R)
Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney (i) (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce – Andy Gipson (i) (R)
District 3 State Senator – Kathy Leath Chism (i) (R)
District 4 State Representative – Jody Stevenson (i) (R)
District 13 State Representative – Steve Massengill (i) (R)
District 14 State Representative – Sam Creekmore (i) (R)
State District Offices:
Northern District Transportation Commissioner – John Caldwell (i) (R)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner - Mandy Gunasekara (R)
District 3 District Attorney – Ben Creekmore (i) (R)
Qualifications for candidacy vary from office to office. This and other information is available on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting, or one may go to Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office for assistance.
