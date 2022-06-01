We, the people of New Albany, know that you often have a lot on your plate and there is a matter that is on your plate today that is of great concern to many of your constituents. I refer, of course to the issue of pot shops, growing facilities, and processing facilities for marijuana and whether they should be allowed in the city we love so well.
My brother got into marijuana in the 1970’s. As a gateway drug, he graduated to alcohol, harder drugs, his health sank, and he died at 48 years of age. I saw what happened to him and, although it was tragic, what followed was also tragic. My father had never had a heart attack before, but he had two heart attacks directly after my brother’s death and died four weeks after my brother died. Technically--he died of heart failure, but he was a wonderful man. He loved all his children and what he really died of was grief—of heartbreak. I saw it. My mother had lost her son and her husband in a month. She was never the same as before. She lived 2 and a half sad years later and, after a stint in the nursing home, she too passed away as well. Drugs don’t just affect those that take them. They affect everybody. They sure affected my family, and they will affect the people of this city unless you change the planned course.
The law is terrible with pot salesmen with only 8 hours training dispensing it, but I won’t dwell upon it. Yes—people voted for medical marijuana. It is not very medical, but we will have legal marijuana in Mississippi now. There is no changing that. But—think about this. What if the people had been asked if they wanted pot shops, marijuana processing facilities, and marijuana growing facilities in their midst. How would they have voted on that. You can be sure there would have been an entirely different result. There would have been an overwhelming rejection of it. I know there has been a loud response from those that want their local pot shop. They, along with those that truly need medication, will be able to get it quite easily. They will be close by. And—there is big money for some at stake here at home so there are those putting pressure on you to get this done. They want you to commit political suicide so they can make money at the expense of the morals and tranquility of this community. They may promise you money for your campaign. But there is not enough money in the world to get you re-elected if you opt in on this. There is a tsunami of opposition to this and if you go against it you will be swept away. People have awakened, they understand it now, and they are motivated over this, and they might forget some things in time, but they are not going to forget this. In fact, I am sure there are many who will remember to remind them to remember this.
But, please, don’t just stay opted out to get re-elected. Do so because it is the right thing to do. Do so in order that our city doesn’t change into a city we don’t even recognize any more. Stay opted out for the future of your community, for your children, and for your grandchildren. This thing is wrong for New Albany. I plead with you to do the right thing. Thank you.
Bill “Pop” Thurman