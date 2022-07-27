Open registration continues at one of the top community colleges in the country for the Fall 2022 semester.
Northeast Mississippi Community College officials are committed to offering a traditional schedule for the fall for those wanting to further their education.
"We are looking forward to the beginning of the fall semester at Northeast," said Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford, "and we want our students to be excited about it as well. So, we looked for ways to alleviate some of the stress associated with college enrollment. While paying tuition and fees is part of the process, we felt like simplifying it would be one of the best things we could do for our students and their families."
To eliminate entry barriers for those seeking a college education, Northeast did not increase tuition for the Fall 2022 semester or the Spring 2023 semester. Instead, Northeast made it simpler for potential students to know exactly how much college would cost by combining required fees into one fee that included course material fees such as textbooks, digital textbooks and class supplies so that students would know up-front exactly what their actual cost of attendance would be.
"Additionally, primarily through Open Educational Resources (OER), we've reduced textbook costs and other fees so that the total cost of attending is often less expensive at Northeast," said Ford.
Northeast observes a four-day academic week with classes happening Monday through Thursday and offers multiple holidays throughout the semester, such as Labor Day, Thanksgiving Break and Winter/Holiday Break.
However, if face-to-face classes do not suit a potential student's schedule, do not fret. Northeast is the top school in the state of Mississippi - in both the four-year and two-year college ranks - and is the second-best community college in the nation for online education.
"We truly believe our students are the most important part of Northeast Mississippi Community College," Ford continued. "We believe these strategies are ways of putting that belief into action."
Northeast is only one of four community colleges to receive the prestigious Apple Distinguished Schools designation. With its iPad 1:1 initiative, the college prides itself on reducing entry barriers for students seeking to further their education.
For those wanting to get a head start on their enrollment process, the college has made the process simple by following a few steps on the Northeast website at https://www.nemcc.edu/admissions/apply/index.html.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Fridays. Northeast is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For those whose work schedules may prevent them from reaching the college during regular business hours, Northeast will hold extended registration hours on Thursday, August 4, until 6 p.m. at all its campuses - Booneville, Corinth, New Albany and Ripley.
In-person, full-term classes begin on Monday, August 15.
Virtual classes will begin a week later, on Monday, August 22.
Final exams for the Fall 2022 semester start on Monday, December 5.
For information about signing up for the Fall 2022 semester at one of the country's premier community colleges, Northeast Mississippi Community College, call 1-800-555-2154 or email admitme@nemcc.edu.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College in general, visit www.nemcc.edu.
