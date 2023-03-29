Several completely unrelated incidents have happened in the community over the past several weeks that have led to interest in letters to the editor and opinion pieces. As a result, this might be a good time to remind everyone of the Gazette policy concerning letters and editorials.
Some people do not realize the difference between a news story that may be in the front section of the paper and an opinion piece that appears on this page each week.
A news story should only report undisputed fact without judgment. Social stories sometimes include the line, “A good time was had by all.” That’s editorializing and should not be in news because there is no guarantee that every single person actually had a good time unless the writer verified that specifically. One might quote the host or someone saying, “A good time was had by all.” That the statement was made is fact; the judgment is on the part of the speaker, not the reporter.
Pieces on the opinion page are not bound by the same rules.
In fact, much of what is said is opinion or, if you will, editorializing.
It has been said there is no such thing as a false opinion. One can argue that but an opinion can certainly be based on false information.
We welcome opinion – unless we know for certain a statement is false.
Here are the guidelines.
First, we are not obligated to print anything, but we try to be fair. We also may edit a letter or opinion, but try to avoid it.
We don’t have to agree with an opinion to print it; we may totally disagree.
Generally, letters need to be 350 words or less. We have relatively limited space in the newspaper and people tend to be less likely to read long pieces anyway.
There are rare exceptions to the word limit. One appears today, which is much longer, but is in response to a Gazette column involving that writer.
We do not allow profanity, any statements that might be libelous or any personal attacks.
We do not want to get involved in personal squabbles that are better handled through the courts or elsewhere, and we don’t want to end up in court ourselves.
During election season, we avoid letters from candidates to avoid the perception of giving anyone an unfair advantage.
Also, although the situation is rare, we would limit the number of letters in a given time period if that number were to become excessive. In the past, people have gotten in letter-writing wars with each other.
Given all that, we do encourage and welcome letters and wish citizens would offer their opinions on current issues more.
By the way, on an unrelated note, we also welcome news stories and still include birth announcements, marriage stories and anniversaries, although printing them does not seem to be as popular as it was 30 or 40 years ago.
Mail letters or opinion columns to Editor, New Albany Gazette, PO Box 300, New Albany, or email them to news@newalbanygazette.com.
