So it’s time to confess – I’m a cat person.
Sure we own three dogs, one of which is a red-haired, one-eyed dachshund who currently holds the title of My Favorite Pet. But I’ve always appreciated the feline’s aloofness. The attitude that says “I love you, but I’ll be affectionate on my time.”
Yes, I admit to seeking out cat memes on Twitter and filling Instagram with numerous photos of our Siamese mix Princess Hazel Grace and our vampire-fanged black male Salem, named by our daughter after the cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Saturdays are #Caturdays at our house.
I know that many people cannot stand cats; I’m related to a few of them. And I’m one of the rare members of my family who isn’t allergic to them. They have annoying habits too, like scratching furniture, terrorizing other pets and waiting until the dead of night to decide it’s playtime. All the same, they do show love and can be very affectionate. They’re also helpful in keeping the rodent population at a minimum.
Unfortunately, though, our local cat population has grown out of control. Within just the past year, at least six other cats from around the neighborhood have shown up at our door (we’re convinced Salem leads them to our house like the Pied Piper). While we were able to give away two of these stragglers, four continue to show up every day for handouts. And, my wife Shannon will tell you, I’m a sucker.
Where am I going with this? While I may be a cat person, I think it’s time to get the population under control. And that will take some help from everyone in New Albany and Union County. My wife and I have tried to do our part by getting each cat that comes up spayed or neutered. Right now, we’re behind in that department, but we try.
Our county is fortunate to have a group of dedicated volunteers in the Union County Humane Society who are working to help homeless dogs, cats and other animals into good homes. But the non-profit group needs help. The humane society, which is still a fledgling community, continually holds fundraisers with the goal of one day purchasing land to construct a facility to house homeless pets in need of adoption. One day, hopefully, they might be able to offer spaying and neutering services as well.
In the meantime, the New Albany Small Animal Clinic, as well as other area vets do offer this service. And other groups like 9 Lives Cat Rescue of Oxford offer trap-neuter-return assistance as well. I encourage everyone to take a look at these options.
While I know not everyone’s a cat person like me, I hope we can all agree that the best way to care for these animals is to keep the population under control. It will take all of us to do it.