Recently I started drinking cream and sugar in my coffee.
I used to enjoy the simplicity of drinking black coffee. But after I added some cream and sugar it tasted so much better. Now I kind of wish I had not tried cream and sugar in my coffee because it just adds a couple of more steps to my morning routine. It also adds another expense as I now have to buy creamer at the grocery store.
I did not even start drinking coffee until I got married. I went through all of my college years without drinking coffee. Many college students like to hang out in coffeeshops, but I guess I missed that aspect of university life.
Now I need to have my coffee in the morning to help wake me up and get going for the day. Some days I am more motivated than other days. It helps to have the right frame of mind when you wake up. I try to have a positive attitude as I start each new day. After all, this is my life and one day it will come to an end. So I try to look at each day as a blessing full of possibilities.
There is no telling what might happen today. I may meet a new friend, hear something funny, learn something new or take in some words of wisdom.
In the newspaper business, there is no telling what kind of interesting things a person will run into. I have been working in the newspaper business for 20 years and have had the opportunity to meet all kinds of people and experience many exciting events.
People say the newspaper business is suffering, but I think it is more alive than ever before with all of the new ways to disseminate information. We now have Facebook and Twitter to help share stories with an even wider audience. I did not even have Internet at the first newspaper I worked for, and it turned out that I was still able to do my job.
One of the things I used to do as a reporter were sidewalk surveys. I would pick a current event and go around the community and ask people on the street their opinion on the issues. We would take their picture and put their response in the newspaper. It was a good way to get the community involved in the news and get various opinions of national issues. I have thought about bringing the sidewalk survey back because I do think readers enjoy reading those pieces.
The sidewalk survey also allowed me to meet many different people. Meeting new people is something I really enjoy doing. I think most people like to meet new people. Oftentimes when I interview business owners for our business of the week stories, they tell me their favorite part about owning a business is meeting new people. It just goes to show that most people are friendly and outgoing. But sometimes it can be hard to meet new people, especially if you are new in a town. One way to meet people is through church, and tennis has provided me an outlet to meet others.
Maybe after I meet someone new I can share a cup of coffee with them, with cream and sugar of course.