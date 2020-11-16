It is hard to believe that we are already halfway through November.
Thanksgiving will be coming up soon, and I am glad I will be able to be with my family for the holiday.
Before you know it, Christmas will be here and then New Year’s. The year 2020, which many have said has been a terrible year, will finally be over. While the coronavirus has definitely put a damper on 2020, I can still think of many good things that have happened this year.
The United States got hit with the coronavirus around March, and since then it seems as though the virus has been all we have heard about. The coronavirus seems to have gotten more press than the presidential election. I am not sure things will automatically be better when the year 2021 arrives, but it seems as though a vaccine for the coronavirus is on the way.
Despite the coronavirus, the Holiday Open House in New Albany took place last week, and it appeared there were many people out shopping. Many people were wearing masks. During the open house event I went to a lot of local businesses to get pictures of people shopping. I was glad to see people shopping at local stores because the hometown merchants need our support this season.
During the open house event, the New Albany Gazette was offering a subscription special and was also taking donations for the Sharing at Christmas program that the newspaper sponsors each holiday season. The Sharing at Christmas program provides a large box of food to families in need so they can have a nice holiday meal. The food is delivered to families about a week before Christmas. The newspaper is still accepting donations, and the goal this year is to raise $20,000 for the program. It is a great program and also provides toys for children and blankets for senior citizens.
As Christmas approaches, I will have to decide what kind of gifts to purchase for my loved ones, including my 5-year-old daughter. My daughter already has a lot of toys. My wife and I may try to get rid of some of the toys she has outgrown before buying her new stuff. I can’t think of anything I really want for Christmas other than to be with my family.
We just celebrated Veterans Day, and I want to take this time to thank all the veterans for their service to the country. The veterans risk their lives to protect our freedoms, and for this I am very thankful. My grandfather was a World War II veteran and prisoner of war in Germany.
I covered the Veterans Day parade at Myrtle Attendance Center last week, and it was great to see all the students from the various grades saluting the veterans for their service. The children waved American flags and held up signs to honor the veterans as they drove through the parking lot. Some of the children chanted “USA.” Teaching the youth about the sacrifices of the veterans is so important. The school districts should be commended for making Veterans Day a priority at the local schools.
The luminary display Saturday in New Albany in honor of veterans was also impressive. It is great to live in such a patriotic community.