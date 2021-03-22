The first weekend of spring brought great weather for getting outside and enjoying time with family.
I stayed pretty busy over the weekend spending time with my wife and our daughter.
On Saturday, I woke up early to go cover the New Albany/Union County spring cleanup event. Volunteers met at the Union County Heritage Museum where they received trash bags to pick up litter alongside the roads and in the parks. I enjoy covering these types of community events where everyone is pitching to help make the city and county a better place to live. Dozens of volunteers showed up to help clean up the city, and I got close to 20 pictures of people picking up litter.
After I covered the cleanup event I headed back home because I had to crank up the lawnmower for the first time this season. My yard was starting to look to pretty rough with all of the spring weeds sprouting from the Earth. I was worried that my lawnmower might not start after sitting idle all winter, but sure enough it cranked right up. Starting my weedeater might be another story. I decided not to do any weedeating this past weekend because there was plenty of other work to be done. Weedeating is one of my least favorite things to which is another reason why I might have put it off until another day. I do not mind mowing too much because I have a riding lawnmower and can sit back and relax while the machine does all the work.
Speaking of a machine doing all the work, I started water sealing the large fence at my house again over the weekend. At first, I was using paintbrush and applying the water sealer one plank at a time, which was tedious and would have taken forever. Then I decided to pour the water sealer into a sprayer and spray the fence, which worked much faster. I was able to get one-third of the fence sealed this weekend. Given the amount of money we put into building a fence I want to protect it from the rain and other weather elements.
On Sunday morning our family went to church and it was nice to see that the pews were nearly full again after a year of many empty seats due to the coronavirus. Yes, it looks as though things are starting to get back to normal again. Our church announced that it will have a huge Easter egg hunt for the community, which my daughter will really enjoy. I have also signed up my daughter to play T-ball this spring and am looking forward to seeing her in action.
Sunday evening my daughter wanted to go outside and hunt Easter eggs in the freshly mowed backyard. We also played a game of yard darts, and I had fun wrestling in the grass with my daughter. Overall, it was a nice and relaxing weekend to break in spring, and I look forward to what the rest of the season will bring. This is a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the nice temperatures before it gets so hot. We even kicked off the spring season by having a nice barbecue of hotdogs and hamburgers.
Yes, spring is one of my favorite seasons, and I plan to take full advantage of it.