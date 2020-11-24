I was playing in the backyard with my daughter recently, and she was gathering acorns.
To her, the acorns were something valuable, like currency. She only wanted the acorns that were in perfect condition and had “hats” on them. Indeed, the caps on top of acorns do look like hats.
As she gathered the acorns, she asked me to hold them in my front shirt pocket so they would not become damaged. As I write this column, I have about 10 acorns in my shirt pocket.
I picked up one acorn off the ground that did not have a hat and split it open using my fingers. Inside, the acorn was a substance that looked like dirt. I told my daughter that squirrels and chipmunks eat the acorns. Hopefully, by picking up so many acorns we have not hurt the food supply for our backyard squirrels and chipmunks.
As I was walking around the backyard with my daughter, I picked up another acorn and split it open as well. I was surprised that inside this particular acorn was a tiny yellow worm almost curled up into a ball. It made me wonder how the worm got inside the hard acorn shell and what it was doing in there.
I put the worm in the palm of my hand and let it crawl around while I showed it to my daughter. I told her it was a nice worm and that we should treat it gently.
After letting the worm crawl around on my hand for a minute, I placed it in the grass, hoping I had not disturbed his life too much by breaking into his acorn home and removing him. He had seemed comfortable and secure inside the acorn shell, so the worm probably did not appreciate the fact that I uprooted him from his home. Since my daughter was there, I made some effort to think like a child and tried to imagine what it would be like if some huge person lifted the roof off my house and placed me into a sea of grass much taller than me.
After thinking about the worm for a few minutes, I moved on to other things. Eventually my daughter went back to the area with the acorns and gathered some more. As she was picking up acorns I saw a harmless bug on her leg. I told her she had a bug crawling on her, and she got worried. I picked up the bug off her leg and let it crawl up and down my arm and across my hand. Once again, I told her that this bug was nice just like the worm we found inside the acorn.
I guess my goal is to teach my daughter to be a gentle and kind person, even to small, harmless bugs. I am also trying to teach my daughter about the wonders of nature. After she watched the bug crawl on me for a minute I let the little critter go. My daughter then ran inside the house to tell her mom the exciting news that a bug had been crawling on her. I wish I could still get that excited about small things in life. But if we focus enough on nature we will continue to be surprised from time to time.
Once my daughter came back outside, she wanted me to chase her around the yard. I just hope our running through the grass did not scare that worm too much.