The cold weather made for a short night of trick or treating for my 4-year-old daughter.
By the time we hit about five houses, she was saying how cold she was. Soon after that, she was asking that I carry her.
Of course, I did not mind carrying her from doorstep to doorstep so she could get candy.
These are the memories I will cherish as she gets older.
She dressed as Cinderella this year.
This was one of the colder Halloweens that I could remember in Mississippi, but it was still lots of fun.
We trick or treated in the neighborhood behind Walmart, which apparently is one of the more popular spots in town.
Indeed, the streets of the neighborhood were filled with all sorts of ghouls and goblins. Some houses were decked out for Halloween with large inflatable decorations.
The night before Halloween, we went to the harvest festival at Hillcrest Baptist Church, and my daughter had fun playing the various games and winning toys and candy. It was good that it was held indoors because it was raining that night.
This might not have been the most favorable weather year for Halloween, but it was still filled with lots of good memories.
And we did not even have to buy our child a Halloween costume because she already has so many princess dresses that she inherited.
Once we got home from trick or treating, I told my daughter she could have some of her candy if she ate some green beans and other healthy food first.
As soon as we sat down to eat, our doorbell started ringing from trick or treaters. My daughter seemed to have just as much fun passing out the candy as she did getting it.
That is a good sign that maybe she will like to give more than receive as she gets older.
Now we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, which are other memorable events for young children.
With another Halloween gone by, I realize I only have a few more times to go trick or treating with my daughter before she gets too old for it.
I will do my best to enjoy these times as much as possible and not worry about them coming to an end some day.
The other night we watched the movie “The Polar Express,” which provides a good message about keeping the magic alive inside your heart.
That is a good lesson for any age.