I have been teaching my child at home for the past several days.
Currently, she only goes to the actual school building two days a week. The rest of the week she is at home doing schoolwork.
She gets a packet of assignments from her teacher, and we sit at the kitchen table to do the work. In a way, I have enjoyed the time I have spent with my daughter doing her schoolwork. For one thing it shows me how smart she is. She can usually get the work done very fast.
The worksheets consist of math and language arts assignments. She is starting to read many words and can solve addition and subtraction math problems as well. When I watch her successfully complete her schoolwork it makes me feel proud as a parent.
Working with my daughter on her school assignments gives me a glimpse of how rewarding the teaching profession is. It also gives me a little bit of understanding of how challenging it is to be a good teacher.
I have great respect for teachers, and I have interviewed many teachers during my time in journalism. This year I interviewed several of the teachers of the year at the local schools. Some of them talked about how rewarding the profession is, particularly when children have those “aha” moments when they understand the material. I have also seen my own child’s light up when she is able to read a word or solve a math problem on her own.
My mom was a teacher, and my wife is also a teacher, so I have spent most of my life around people connected with the profession. I also used to cover the education beat for a daily newspaper In Cheyenne, Wyo. and got to meet many teachers and administrators in my job.
While I enjoy helping my child with her schoolwork, I look forward to the day when she can go back to school five days a week. I think children learn a lot by being in the classroom, and I hope Covid-19 does not continue to disrupt the local school schedules. Once my daughter does go back to school, I will miss the time we have spent together at home during this time.
After we get the schoolwork done, we usually go outside and play soccer. Lately, she has been wanting to go get doughnuts after she does all of her assignments, and I think that is a good reward for all of her hard work. The other day we went out to the tennis courts and hit the ball around for about an hour after she got her homework done. I guess this is our form of recess or P.E. I believe it is good for children to get outside and play. I am a big proponent of turning off the TV and finding something else we can do with our time. The other day after we completed all of her schoolwork, we went to the bookstore in Tupelo and I told her she could pick out two books. Encouraging my child to read is something I hope I will always do.
The Covid-19 pandemic has many downsides. but having the opportunity to spend more quality time with my daughter has been a blessing.