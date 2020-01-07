Well the holidays are over, and now it is back to the regular routine of work and weekends.
Fortunately, I have taken care of one of the more important things that must be done after the holidays and that is writing thank-you notes to all of the people who gave me gifts. Thank-you notes are important because it shows the person who gave you a gift that you took some time to sit down and think about them and their generosity. After all, they took time out of their schedule to go into a store and buy you a gift and get it wrapped. The least we can do is put some words down on paper expressing our gratitude.
Now that I have written my Christmas thank-you notes, I can get to work on other things around my house that must be taken care of. There is no reason I should wait until spring-cleaning season comes around to clean out the garage and get rid of things that I no longer need. After Christmas is the perfect time to rid our lives of possessions we no longer have a use for. It is the start of a new year, so it should be out with the old and in with the new.
As I get older, I try to acquire fewer possessions because I realize life is not about what you own. In fact, material possessions can end up weighing you down and take away your freedom. But getting rid of things can be hard for some people if they become sentimentally attached to them. But I have found that dropping off a load of things at Goodwill gives me a sense of relief that I no longer have to carry those things through life.
The last house I lived in had more storage space than my new house. Having a lot of storage in a house may seem like a blessing at first, but it can end up being a curse in a way. Storage space allows a person to simply put things that they don’t need into a dark room and forget about them. Since my new house does not have as much storage, all of my possessions are in front of me at all times. This forces me to deal with the things in life I no longer need.
Some things you can’t get rid of such as family photos and even the VCR. We were about to get rid of our VCR the other day and had it in a pile to give away. And then we ran across some old family videos that are on VHS. We decided to keep the VCR so we can still watch the tapes. I guess we could get the tapes converted to DVDs. That could be another chore for 2020.