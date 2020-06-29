We have been doing a lot of improvements around our house for the past month.
The most recent alteration we made to our house was to paint the living room this past weekend. Prior to that we hired someone to put in a concrete sidewalk at our house. And the biggest improvement we made this month was putting up a fence in our backyard. I was amazed that the workers were able to get the fence up in just two days. We also washed some mold off the side of the house. These improvements have definitely changed the look and functionality of our home for the better.
But now that we have a fence up at our house it means that I will have to weed eat around it, which I am not looking forward to. I already had enough weed eating to do. I will also have to apply some kind of water seal to both sides of the fence, and that is going to be a large job as well. Fortunately, after the water seal is applied it lasts about five years. Despite the extra work that has come along with the fence project, I am still glad we did it. This way we can get a dog if we want one, and it gives our little girl an area to play without worrying about her getting in the street.
The TV home improvement shows make work look so easy and fun, but I know this is not always the case. However, it does provide a sense of accomplishment when a home improvement project is completed. I am not skilled when it comes to electrical and mechanical issues, and I admire people who are capable in these areas.
I am fairly strong when it comes to doing manual labor, but I am not the workhorse I used to be when I was younger. I get tired more easily now compared to my younger years. I grew up doing a lot of manual labor because my dad required that I work around the house. I was taught from a young age to work hard, and I helped clean up a friend’s property after Hurricane Katrina in South Mississippi. As I get older, I wish I still had the ability to work as hard as I used to.
Working hard does not always have to be in the physical sense either. Some of the hardest work I have done has been sitting at a desk typing. I have written several novels, and completing those books required discipline. The books I have written are fiction, and I wrote them for fun. I formed my own company and had the books published. I learned a lot about publishing through this process. My wife even wrote a children’s book that we also published. Just like a completed home improvement project provides a sense of accomplishment, writing a book also gives one a similar feeling.
I guess the most important thing is that we should all try to stay productive in our daily lives and do things that we enjoy. We are only here for a short time, and we don’t want to look back and say we did not do what needed to be done while we were here.