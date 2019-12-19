My wife gave me an early Christmas present this year.
She said my car needed it. It was a new set of hubcaps for my car. I have been driving around with a missing hubcap for over a month. This should make my car look better, so I really appreciate the gift.
I always enjoy those Christmas vehicle commercials when a man or woman is surprised to see a car with a big bow around it. Getting a new hubcap for my car is the closest I have come to getting a new car for Christmas, and I was just as excited as the people on TV.
The hubcaps were certainly a huge surprise and something I needed. My wife is a very thoughtful person to give me this gift. Sometimes I am good at buying Christmas gifts and other times not so good. The worst gift I ever bought for my wife was a fancy stainless steel garbage can with a foot pedal to raise the lid. She will never forget that gift.
But back to the missing hubacap on my car. I think I must have lost that hubcap somewhere between New Albany and Booneville on Election Day. I had driven to Prentiss County that night to cover the election results for the Daily Journal. The next morning I saw my hubcap was missing.
This was the first time I had lost a hubcap, but I have not owned that many cars. The first car I had was my mom’s Volvo when I was a teenager. My parents were happy to put me in a Volvo as a 16-year-old since they are among the safest cars and built like a steel cage.
After my Volvo days were over, I bought a Honda because that brand is known for its reliability, and I don’t know anything about working on cars. I drove that car for many years, but I ended up wrecking it after hitting black ice in Wyoming. My wife and I were on our second date when the wreck happened. The black ice caused my car to spin 360 degrees and crash into a guardrail. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but my Honda was totaled.
The next car I bought was a Saab, and it is the smoothest driving car I have ever had. It felt more like driving on air than on the road. It was a five-speed with turbo, but unfortunately it had a lot of maintenance problems and they were very expensive to fix since it was a foreign car. I was driving through an intersection one day in the Saab when a big truck ran a red light and hit the front-end of my car. Rather than trying to get the Saab fixed I decided to sell it for a very low price and go back to driving more reliable cars.
I bought a Toyota next, and it is what I still drive today since it is so dependable. Even a good car can lose a hubcap, and even a good husband can buy a bad Christmas present like a trashcan.